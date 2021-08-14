Website Logo
  • Saturday, August 14, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 430,254
Total Cases 32,117,826
Today's Fatalities 585
Today's Cases 40,120
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 430,254
Total Cases 32,117,826
Today's Fatalities 585
Today's Cases 40,120

Entertainment

Russell Crowe retweets a tweet of a fan about how it would be great if he works with Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Russell Crowe and Kangana Ranaut in a movie together? Well, it will surely be great to watch these two actors sharing screen space, and it looks like Crowe too would love to star in a film with Ranaut.

Recently, a fan on Twitter posted, “How great it would be if two great actors from two different film industries, Academy award winner @russellcrowe and 4 times National Awards winner #KanganaRanaut make a movie together ?”

Interestingly, Crowe retweeted this and many other Twitter users also feel that watching the two actors would be great. Check out their tweets here…

 

Crowe is known for his movies like Gladiator, A Beautiful Mind, Noah, The Nice Guys, Man of Steel, and others. The actor currently has two films lined up, The Georgetown Project and Thor: Love and Thunder.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut has her kitty full with movies like Thalaivi, Dhaakad, Tejas, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, and Emergency (a film based on Indira Gandhi). Emergency will also be directed by Kangana.

Thalaivi, which is a biopic on late actress-turned-politician Jayalalithaa, was slated to release in April this year but was postponed due to the second wave of Covid-19 in India. The new release date of the film is not yet announced.

Recently, Kangana wrapped up the shooting of Dhaakad in Budapest.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Ajay Devgn: There are such great sacrifices that people don’t know about
Entertainment
Deepika Padukone wraps up the shooting of Shakun Batra’s next
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut calls it a wrap on spy-thriller Dhaakad
Entertainment
Netflix pays a staggering amount to Sanjay Leela Bhansali for first season of Heeramandi
Entertainment
Saif Ali Khan reveals Kareena Kapoor once considered surrogacy
Entertainment
Janhvi Kapoor pens a heartfelt note as Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl completes 1 year
Entertainment
Ekta Kapoor’s Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 to star Nakuul Mehta and Disha…
Entertainment
Bhuj – The Pride Of India movie review: This Ajay Devgn starrer fails…
Entertainment
Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter gets a new release date
Entertainment
#Chiru153: Chiranjeevi’s next with director Jayam Mohan Raja goes on the floors
Entertainment
Kajol watches Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride of India in a theatre, posts…
Entertainment
Samantha Akkineni wraps up the shooting of Shaakuntalam
Eastern Eye

Videos

Shershaah Movie Review | Sidharth Malhotra | Kiara Advani |…
Sidharth Malhotra on Shershaah, preparations he did to play Captain…
Nikitin Dheer on Shershaah, experience of working with Sidharth Malhotra,…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
S.Africa’s Ramaphosa says he chose to ‘remain but resist’ as…
Russell Crowe retweets a tweet of a fan about how…
Pakistan says won’t accept India’s denial of role in bus…
Police Scotland halts training in Sri Lanka
Ajay Devgn: There are such great sacrifices that people don’t…
NHS Covid test price slashed for international arrivals