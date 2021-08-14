Russell Crowe retweets a tweet of a fan about how it would be great if he works with Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Russell Crowe and Kangana Ranaut in a movie together? Well, it will surely be great to watch these two actors sharing screen space, and it looks like Crowe too would love to star in a film with Ranaut.

Recently, a fan on Twitter posted, “How great it would be if two great actors from two different film industries, Academy award winner @russellcrowe and 4 times National Awards winner #KanganaRanaut make a movie together ?”

Interestingly, Crowe retweeted this and many other Twitter users also feel that watching the two actors would be great. Check out their tweets here…

This is amazing..Plz @russellcrowe, associate with #KanganaRanaut for a film. She is the best actress of current generation of Bollywood..She never disappoints the audience by her incredible acting talent.. pic.twitter.com/BXOfCfUxaQ — Fafa2k1 (@Fafa_2k1) August 14, 2021

It's really about the story, if she's as versatile as he is

and the story's great, oh, what movie magic they would make. — Phantomopoulos (@paulalatida) August 13, 2021

Why not. Talent isn’t limited by geography. They are both entertainers Anything is possible with a good script A new market would open up.

I just hope that even if @russellcrowe is good at drama, action, comedy, romance and he can sing and dance, it won't be a Bollywood movie. — sixtyfo16744883 (@sixtyfo16744883) August 13, 2021

Crowe is known for his movies like Gladiator, A Beautiful Mind, Noah, The Nice Guys, Man of Steel, and others. The actor currently has two films lined up, The Georgetown Project and Thor: Love and Thunder.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut has her kitty full with movies like Thalaivi, Dhaakad, Tejas, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, and Emergency (a film based on Indira Gandhi). Emergency will also be directed by Kangana.

Thalaivi, which is a biopic on late actress-turned-politician Jayalalithaa, was slated to release in April this year but was postponed due to the second wave of Covid-19 in India. The new release date of the film is not yet announced.

Recently, Kangana wrapped up the shooting of Dhaakad in Budapest.