RRR team urges citizens of India to unite and fight against Covid-19

By Murtuza Iqbal

Amidst the second of Covid-19 in India, many celebrities are doing their best to help the citizens of the country. Today, the makers of RRR have released a video in which SS Rajamouli, Ajay Devgn, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Alia Bhatt are urging people to unite and fight against Covid-19.

The video has been shared on the official Twitter account of the movie. They tweeted, “Wear a mask always Get vaccinated when available…. Let’s #StandTogether to Stop The Spread of #COVID19 in India.”

Get vaccinated when available 💉…. Let’s #StandTogether to Stop The Spread of #COVID19 in India 🇮🇳✊🏻 pic.twitter.com/yEWvniO6LH — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) May 6, 2021

In the video, the team has spoken in different languages. They are said, “The second wave of coronavirus infections has been spreading rapidly, and we are witnessing a huge number of spikes in Covid cases across the country. We united and successfully fought Covid-19 together last year. Once again, the time has come to unite and fight again. To fight against Covid, masks, and sanitizers are the biggest weapons. Wear a mask always, sanitize your hands and maintain social distancing when you are out in public. Do not trust misconceptions about the vaccine. Encourage your friends and family members to get the Covid vaccine. Staying at home is very important. Step out only if it’s very necessary. Take a pledge to wear a mask and get vaccinated for ourselves, for our family, for our friends, for our country. Jai Hind!”

RRR is slated to release on 13th October 2021. It is one of the most awaited pan-India films. While RRR is being made in Telugu, it will be dubbed and released in various languages including Hindi.