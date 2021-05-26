RRR: Digital and satellite partners of the film announced

Ram Charan (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By Murtuza Iqbal

SS Rajamouli’s RRR is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt.

Pen Studios will be presenting the film, and today, they have announced the digital and satellite partners of the film.

They tweeted, “We are delighted to announce the official DIGITAL & SATELLITE partners for India’s Biggest Film #RRRMovie. Thanks to @ssrajamouli ji & @DVVMovies for choosing us to present @RRRMovie . @jayantilalgada @PenMovies @NetflixIndia @ZEE5India @zeecinema @starmaa @vijaytelevision.”

The digital rights of the film are sold to Zee5 (Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada) and Netflix (Hindi). It will also release in foreign languages and the digital rights for it is sold to Netflix (English, Portuguese, Korean, Turkish, and Spanish)

The satellite rights of RRR are sold to Zee Cinema (Hindi), Star Network (Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada), and Asianet (Malayalam).

RRR is being made in Telugu but it will be dubbed and released in various languages. It is touted to be one of the biggest pan-India films of the year.

The movie will mark Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt’s Telugu debut. A few days ago, the team of the film had shared a video in which they had spoken about Covid-19 guidelines and requested fans to take the vaccination. In the video, what grabbed everyone’s attention was Alia Bhatt’s fluency in the Telugu language.

RRR is slated to release on 13th October 2021. There were reports that the film might get postponed to 2022. But, the makers have not yet announced anything about it.

A few days ago, on Jr NTR’s birthday, the makers had unveiled a character poster featuring the actor. SS Rajamouli had tweeted, “My Bheem has a heart of gold. But when he rebels, he stands strong and bold! Water wave Here’s @tarak9999 as the INTENSE #KomaramBheem from #RRRMovie. @ssrajamouli @AlwaysRamCharan @ajaydevgn @aliaa08 @oliviamorris891 @RRRMovie @DVVMovies.”