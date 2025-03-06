Jazz-Funk icon Roy Ayers passes away: Fans mourn a music legend

Roy Ayers, the iconic jazz-funk musician best known for his timeless hit Everybody Loves the Sunshine, has passed away at the age of 84. His family shared the news on his official Facebook page, revealing that he died on March 4, 2025, in New York City after battling a long illness. The statement described Ayers as a “legendary vibraphonist, composer, and producer” who lived a full and inspiring life. They requested privacy during this difficult time and promised a celebration of his life would follow.
Born on September 10, 1940, in Los Angeles, Ayers grew up in a household filled with music. His mother, Ruby, was a piano teacher, and his father, Roy Sr., played the trombone. Ayers’ musical journey began early, learning piano as a child before discovering the vibraphone. His passion for the vibraphone was sparked by jazz legend Lionel Hampton, who gifted him a pair of mallets after a performance when Ayers was just five years old.
Roy Ayers in his element, forever mesmerising fans across generations Getty Images
Ayers’ career took off in the 1960s when he released his debut album, West Coast Vibes, in 1963. He later formed the band Roy Ayers Ubiquity, blending jazz, funk, and soul to create a sound that connected across generations. His 1976 album *Everybody Loves the Sunshine* became an iconic hit, with the title track capturing the themes of summer and joy. The song’s mellow, sun-soaked vibes made it a global anthem, and it remains one of the most sampled tracks in music history, influencing artists like Mary J. Blige, Common, and Pharrell Williams.
A moment of musical brilliance - Maestro at work Getty Images
Beyond his music, Ayers was a trailblazer in the neo-soul and acid jazz movements. He composed the soundtrack for the 1973 blaxploitation film Coffy, starring Pam Grier, and collaborated with legends like Herbie Mann, Fela Kuti, and Erykah Badu. He had the potential to merge genres and made him a sought-after collaborator and a mentor to many in the R&B and hip-hop communities.
Roy Ayers in a candid moment reflecting on a lifetime dedicated to music Getty Images
Ayers’ legacy is not just in his music but in the warmth and positivity he brought to the world. As he once said, “Everybody loves the sunshine,” and his music continues to shine brightly, touching new generations. He is survived by his wife, Argerie, and their children, Mtume and Ayana Ayers. His family’s message was simple: Roy Ayers lived a beautiful life, and his light will never fade.