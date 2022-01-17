Website Logo
  Monday, January 17, 2022
Root ‘sacrifices’ opportunity to enter IPL mega auction

By: Sattwik Biswal

ENGLAND skipper Joe Root has “sacrificed” the opportunity to enter the IPL mega auction to “throw” all his energy into reviving the fortunes of his under-fire Test team.

Considered one of the modern greats of the game, Root is yet to play in the Indian Premier League after going unsold in the 2018 auction.

Last week, Root said he was considering entering the mega auction but added he would look to play in the tournament only if it does not distract him from his Test career.

However, the wait to see the 31-year-old feature in lucrative league increased further as he has decided to prioritise the English Test team, which just succumbed to an embarrassing 0-4 Ashes defeat.

“There’s a lot that we need to do for this team, which deserves all of my energy,” Root said at the post-match conference after his side’s 146-run loss to Australia in the fifth Test on Sunday.

“I’ll keep sacrificing as much as I can because I care so much about Test cricket in our country and trying to get us to where we want to be,” added the star batter, confirming he has turned down the chance to enter the auction.

England’s below par performance in Test cricket this past year has led to questions on his leadership but Root has expressed his desire to continue as the English red ball captain.

“It’s very difficult when you get beaten as heavily as we have done on this tour to convince people I’m the right man.

“But I can tell you one thing for sure, as long as I have the opportunity to captain this team, I will throw everything into it and give everything – for everyone supporting us, for the guys around me, for the players – to try and provide an environment that allows us to be successful,” Root said.

The IPL has expanded to 10 teams starting this year and the mega-auction ahead of the upcoming season is scheduled to be held on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru.

