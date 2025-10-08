Romesh Ranganathan jokes he might go work in a café if people get tired of seeing him

Highlights:

Romesh Ranganathan says he knows the word “overexposure” follows him around and he’s decided it’s a risk worth taking. The comedian, who is making his West End debut, told the BBC he deliberately turns down roles at times but will say yes when a job feels right, putting “overexposure” and the play’s pull, plus the chance to work with Sheridan Smith, at the centre of his decision. This new stage turn comes as Romesh juggles television presenting, radio, and touring stand-up, and it is also his first proper stage role since primary school.

What does Romesh mean by overexposure?

He’s not talking theory. He’s talking experience. Romesh openly acknowledges people tell him “you’re on everything,” a phrase he quotes, not hides from. His defence, though, is practical. He asks whether the project is something he’d watch, whether he can do it justice, and yes, whether there’s a fee. That’s his filter. Plain as that.

Why take the West End risk with Sheridan Smith?

Because the role felt right. Romesh will play Bill, the doctor connecting Susan’s two worlds, in Alan Ayckbourn’s Woman in Mind. Sheridan Smith leads as Susan, and Romesh says working opposite her is “exciting and intimidating.” He’s honest about nerves; that’s part of the point. He wants the challenge, even if it raises his profile further.





When and where is Woman in Mind playing?

The production runs at the Duke of York’s Theatre in London from 9 December until 28 February, followed by dates at Sunderland Empire and a run at Theatre Royal, Glasgow, in March 2026 (Glasgow 10–14 March; Sunderland 4–7 March). The revival is directed by Michael Longhurst and keeps close to Ayckbourn’s original while offering a fresh staging.





How Romesh is balancing television, radio, and theatre

Romesh fronts shows including Parents Evening and hosts a BBC Radio 2 slot, plus podcasts and tours. He’s selective, he says. He’ll keep doing varied work, including television, radio, and stage, but only when he feels it’s the right fit. If the public tires of him? He joked he might go and work in a café. For now, he’s stepping on stage.