Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Romesh Ranganathan jokes he might go work in a café if people get tired of seeing him

Comedian balances TV shows, radio hosting, and stand-up tours while taking on his first major stage role in Woman in Mind.

Romesh Ranganathan jokes he might go work in a café if people get tired of seeing him

Romesh Ranganathan makes his first West End appearance in Woman in Mind alongside Sheridan Smith

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiOct 08, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Romesh admits he’s aware of possible overexposure but says he chooses work based on gut feeling and quality.
  • He makes his West End debut opposite Sheridan Smith in Alan Ayckbourn’s Woman in Mind.
  • The play runs at the Duke of York’s Theatre from 9 December to 28 February, then in Sunderland and Glasgow in March.
  • Romesh will play Bill, the doctor who links Susan’s real and imagined worlds.
  • He balances television, radio, and stage work by turning down offers he doesn’t think he can do well.

Romesh Ranganathan says he knows the word “overexposure” follows him around and he’s decided it’s a risk worth taking. The comedian, who is making his West End debut, told the BBC he deliberately turns down roles at times but will say yes when a job feels right, putting “overexposure” and the play’s pull, plus the chance to work with Sheridan Smith, at the centre of his decision. This new stage turn comes as Romesh juggles television presenting, radio, and touring stand-up, and it is also his first proper stage role since primary school.

Romesh Ranganathan makes his first West End appearance in Woman in Mind alongside Sheridan Smith Getty Images


What does Romesh mean by overexposure?

He’s not talking theory. He’s talking experience. Romesh openly acknowledges people tell him “you’re on everything,” a phrase he quotes, not hides from. His defence, though, is practical. He asks whether the project is something he’d watch, whether he can do it justice, and yes, whether there’s a fee. That’s his filter. Plain as that.

Romesh portrays Bill the doctor linking Susan’s real and imagined worlds on stage Getty Images


Why take the West End risk with Sheridan Smith?

Because the role felt right. Romesh will play Bill, the doctor connecting Susan’s two worlds, in Alan Ayckbourn’s Woman in Mind. Sheridan Smith leads as Susan, and Romesh says working opposite her is “exciting and intimidating.” He’s honest about nerves; that’s part of the point. He wants the challenge, even if it raises his profile further.


When and where is Woman in Mind playing?

The production runs at the Duke of York’s Theatre in London from 9 December until 28 February, followed by dates at Sunderland Empire and a run at Theatre Royal, Glasgow, in March 2026 (Glasgow 10–14 March; Sunderland 4–7 March). The revival is directed by Michael Longhurst and keeps close to Ayckbourn’s original while offering a fresh staging.


How Romesh is balancing television, radio, and theatre

Romesh fronts shows including Parents Evening and hosts a BBC Radio 2 slot, plus podcasts and tours. He’s selective, he says. He’ll keep doing varied work, including television, radio, and stage, but only when he feels it’s the right fit. If the public tires of him? He joked he might go and work in a café. For now, he’s stepping on stage.

sheridan smithwest end theatrewoman in mindbritish asian artistsromesh ranganathan

Related News

Kim Kardashian on private jet to Korea
Hollywood

Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori in daring see-through outfit on private jet to Korea

Gwyneth Paltrow
Entertainment

Gwyneth Paltrow becomes Astronomer’s surprise spokesperson after Coldplay kiss-cam scandal

Nicola Peltz shares nude photo
Hollywood

Nicola Peltz shares nude photo taken by Brooklyn Beckham amid rising tensions with Beckham family

Urooj Ashfaq
Entertainment

Urooj Ashfaq's hilarious journey: Her top 10 comedy moments so far

More For You

Starmer visits Yash Raj Films

Keir Starmer visits Mumbai studio as Yash Raj Films plans UK projects and English DDLJ musical

Reuters

Starmer visits Yash Raj Films office in Mumbai as Bollywood announces three UK projects for next year

Highlights:

  • On October 8, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited the Yash Raj Films (YRF) studio in Mumbai.
  • Rani Mukerji welcomed him and hosted a special screening at the studio.
  • Starting in 2026, YRF will film three major productions in the UK.
  • The move is projected to create over 3,000 jobs and strengthen cultural and creative ties.
  • The tour included visits to major UK film organisations such as Pinewood and Elstree Studios.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited the bustling YRF studio in Andheri. Bollywood star Rani Mukerji greeted him warmly as they entered the screening room. The visit, part of Starmer’s India trip, centred around YRF’s future UK projects and a potential collaboration between the British and Indian film industries.

Starmer visits Yash Raj Films Keir Starmer visits Mumbai studio as Yash Raj Films plans UK projects and English DDLJ musical Reuters

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us