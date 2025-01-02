Skip to content
Rohit Sharma’s inclusion for fifth Australia Test not confirmed

Gambhir emphasised the value of honesty in the team environment but said there were no discussions about the future roles of Rohit or his predecessor Virat Kohli.

Rohit Sharma has struggled for runs in the first four matches of the series, where India trail 2-1. (Photo: Getty Images)

By Eastern EyeJan 02, 2025
INDIA coach Gautam Gambhir declined to confirm whether captain Rohit Sharma will play in the fifth Test against Australia, stating that the playing XI will only be announced at the toss on Friday.

Rohit has struggled for runs in the first four matches of the series, where India trail 2-1 after a loss in Melbourne earlier this week.

At the pre-match press conference on Thursday, Gambhir, instead of the captain, addressed reporters. When asked about the change, Gambhir said there was no issue with Rohit.

“Everything is fine with Rohit, and I don’t think it’s anything traditional,” Gambhir said at the Sydney Cricket Ground. “The head coach is here, that should be fine, that should be good enough. We’re going to have a look at the wicket and finalise (our team) tomorrow.”

Pressed further on whether Rohit would feature in the team, Gambhir remained non-committal.

“As I just said, we’re going to have a look at the wicket and probably announce the playing XI tomorrow. So the answer remains the same,” he said.

Gambhir confirmed that pace bowler Akash Deep is out of the match due to a back injury and dismissed reports suggesting he had issued strong words to the team after the Melbourne loss.

“Those are just reports,” he said. “That’s not the truth, and I don’t think I need to answer to any reports. There were some honest words, that’s all I can say. Honesty is extremely important if you want to probably go on to do great things.”

Gambhir emphasised the value of honesty in the team environment but said there were no discussions about the future roles of Rohit or his predecessor Virat Kohli.

“The only conversation was how we can win the next Test match,” he said. “No other conversation has taken place, because we know how important this Test is.”

He expressed confidence in India’s chances of winning the final match to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and keep alive their hopes of qualifying for the World Test Championship final against South Africa.

“Extremely, extremely confident,” Gambhir said. “We’ve got the skill set, we’ve got the individuals. We’ve got everything in that dressing room that can win a Test match here. Not only here, probably (to) go on to do some unbelievable things in the future as well.”

Meanwhile, Australia announced that allrounder Beau Webster will make his Test debut, replacing Mitchell Marsh in the fifth match.
Australia captain Pat Cummins said Webster’s inclusion came after Marsh struggled for form, scoring just 73 runs and bowling sparingly across the first four matches.

“Beau's been in the squad for a few Tests now,” Cummins said. “Mitchy hasn’t quite got the runs or the wickets he’d have liked, so we thought it was time for a freshen-up. It’s a shame for Mitchy because we know how much he brings to the team, but we feel like now is a good week for Beau to get a chance.”

Cummins added that Marsh’s initial selection was based on his batting.

“(Marsh) was in the side this summer for being a top-six batter. I think when he’s at his best, he gets in the side on his batting alone and his bowling is a bonus,” he said.

(With inputs from Reuters)

akash deepaustralia vs indiabeau webstergautam gambhirindia vs australiajasprit bumrahrohit sharmasydneyvirat kohliworld test championship

Sam-Konstas-getty

Konstas, playing his first Test match, scored an impressive 60 off 65 balls, including 18 runs in one over off Jasprit Bumrah. (Photo: Getty Images)

Australia’s top order dominates day one of fourth Test against India

AUSTRALIA’s top four batters made significant contributions on day one of the fourth Test against India, with 19-year-old opener Sam Konstas making a memorable debut.

Australia ended the day at 311-6 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, having been put in to bat by captain Pat Cummins.

Rohit-Gambhir-Getty

The pitch is predicted to favour fast bowlers, according to the curator earlier this week, but Rohit hinted at the possibility of a change in strategy. (Photo: Getty Images)

Rohit Sharma considers playing second spinner in Melbourne

INDIA captain Rohit Sharma remained non-committal about his team’s lineup for the Boxing Day Test against Australia, indicating that a second spinner could be included.

The match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground is expected to see temperatures soar to 40 degrees Celsius on Thursday. The pitch is predicted to favour fast bowlers, according to the curator earlier this week, but Rohit hinted at the possibility of a change in strategy.

India-openers-Getty

India managed to escape defeat in the third Test at the Gabba, which was affected by rain, despite being in trouble at 74-5 in reply to Australia’s 445. (Photo: Getty Images)

India's top order under scrutiny ahead of Boxing Day Test

A HARD-FOUGHT draw in Brisbane has provided the Indian team with some relief and renewed hope that their underperforming top order will improve in the remaining two Tests of the series against Australia.

India managed to escape defeat in the third Test at the Gabba, which was affected by rain, despite being in trouble at 74-5 in reply to Australia’s 445. Ravindra Jadeja’s crucial performance and a 47-run last-wicket partnership between Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah helped India avoid the follow-on.

Champions Trophy

The International Cricket Council (ICC) had earlier stated that all matches involving India in the eight-team event would be played outside Pakistan. (Photo: Getty Images)

India to play Champions Trophy matches in Dubai

PAKISTAN has selected Dubai as the neutral venue for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy after India declined to travel to Pakistan for the tournament.

The decision was announced on Sunday by officials from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Champions Trophy

The Champions Trophy will include teams from Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh. (Photo: Getty Images)

India to play Champions Trophy matches on neutral ground

INDIA will play their matches in next year’s Champions Trophy on neutral ground, the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed on Thursday. This decision follows India’s refusal to travel to tournament host Pakistan, citing security concerns and political tensions.

The ICC’s announcement resolves a month-long standoff after India informed the council that it would not send its team to Pakistan. In response, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which initially rejected a hybrid hosting model, agreed to the use of neutral venues. The specific locations for these matches have not yet been announced.

