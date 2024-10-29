Rodri wins Ballon d’Or amid Real Madrid’s boycott

MANCHESTER City and Spain midfielder Rodri won the men’s Ballon d’Or on Monday, celebrating a season in which he helped his team secure a fourth consecutive Premier League title and led Spain to victory at Euro 2024. However, Real Madrid chose to boycott the Paris ceremony.

The decision to award the world’s best player to Rodri came unexpectedly, as many had seen Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior as the favourite, given his achievements in La Liga and the Champions League.

Hours before the event at Chatelet Theatre, Real Madrid announced its delegation would not attend, expressing dissatisfaction over what it saw as a disregard for Vinicius.

Rodri, 28, who was a key player for Manchester City in the Premier League and was named player of the tournament at Euro 2024, addressed the no-show diplomatically in his post-award comments. “They have their decision; they didn’t want to be here for their reasons,” he said. “I just focus on my club and my teammates.”

Despite assurances from the French organizers that the winner’s identity was tightly held, news about the award appeared to have leaked prior to the ceremony.

Earlier in the event, Barcelona and Spain’s Aitana Bonmati won her second straight women’s Ballon d’Or after leading her team to a historic quadruple and a Nations League victory with Spain.

Real Madrid’s boycott

Hours before the ceremony, Real Madrid, the reigning Spanish and European champions, expressed that if Vinicius did not win, the award should go to teammate Dani Carvajal. Carvajal had contributed to the team’s success, scoring in the 2-0 Champions League final win over Borussia Dortmund.

Vinicius had an impressive season with 24 goals and 11 assists in 39 appearances, helping Real Madrid secure three titles. “If the award criteria don’t select Vinicius, then Carvajal should be considered,” Real Madrid said to AFP. “Since this wasn’t the case, it’s clear Ballon d’Or-UEFA does not respect Real Madrid, and Real Madrid will not attend where it is not respected.”

Madrid’s nominees included stars like Kylian Mbappe, Antonio Rudiger, Fede Valverde, and Jude Bellingham. The Ballon d’Or winner is selected by an international panel of 100 specialist journalists.

The Amaury group, owner of L’Equipe and France Football, denied any advance knowledge about the winner. When Real was named men’s team of the year, a video tribute played in the absence of club representatives.

Rodri’s key role

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola praised Rodri as “the best in his position,” emphasizing his quality, understanding of the game, and consistent readiness. Guardiola also highlighted Rodri’s decisive goals, including one that won City their first Champions League in 2023.

Rodri has been crucial for City, with all their four recent Premier League losses occurring in his absence. City currently lead the Premier League, though their title hopes took a hit in September when Rodri sustained an ACL injury, sidelining him for the season.

Aitana Bonmati, 26, also made history, joining Barcelona teammate Alexia Putellas as one of two women to win the Ballon d’Or twice since its inception in 2018. “This cannot be achieved alone,” Bonmati said, recognising her teammates for their support. Barcelona’s successful season saw them claim the league, Cup, Super Cup, and a second straight Women’s Champions League.

(With inputs from AFP)