Rod Stewart cancels US tour dates ahead of Glastonbury 2025 performance

The 80-year-old singer is recovering from flu but plans to take the Glastonbury Legends slot with former bandmate Ronnie Wood.

Rod Stewart

The Pyramid Stage awaits Sir Rod Stewart’s return after more than two decades

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJun 07, 2025
Sir Rod Stewart has called off a series of concerts in the US as he recovers from a bout of flu, just weeks before his anticipated set at Glastonbury Festival. The 80-year-old singer, who was due to perform six shows across Nevada and California in early June, announced that four have been cancelled and two will be rescheduled.

Sharing the update on Instagram, Rod apologised to fans and expressed his frustration at having to take a break. “I’m devastated and sincerely sorry,” he wrote. “I’ll be back on stage and will see you soon.” The cancelled dates include multiple shows in Las Vegas and Stateline, Nevada, while the California concerts will now take place in September.


Glastonbury plans still on track

Despite the setback, Stewart’s headline appearance at Glastonbury is still very much on. He’s set to take over the festival’s famous Legends slot on Sunday, 29 June, more than two decades since he last played the Pyramid Stage in 2002. At the time, he performed alongside Coldplay and Stereophonics, but this time he’ll return as the oldest artist ever to headline the Legends slot.

Speaking on The Peter Crouch Podcast, Stewart revealed he was only allocated 75 minutes for his Glastonbury set but has requested an extra 15. “I play for over two hours every night, 90 minutes is nothing,” he said. He also shared that Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood, his former bandmate from Faces, will join him for part of the show, making it a mini-reunion.

Cancelled ShowsInstagram/sirrodstewart


Slowing down but not stopping

Though Stewart has hinted that this might be his final major tour, he’s not ready to retire just yet. “This will be the end of big world tours, but I’m not hanging up the mic,” he said. Instead, he’s eyeing more intimate venues for future performances, possibly exploring a swing or Great American Songbook setlist.

Rod Stewart set to reunite with Ronnie Wood at GlastonburyGetty Images


Rod has faced several health issues this year, including strep throat and a recent round of vocal rest. Still, he seems determined to power through Glastonbury with his charm and energy. With hits like Maggie May and Da Ya Think I’m Sexy, fans can expect a career-spanning set worthy of the Sunday slot.

