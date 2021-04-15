Rocky Khan, former All Black Sevens player and now a coach

NEW ZEALAND RUGBY to facilitate its women’s Rugby Sevens team’s preparations for the upcoming Olympics, organised a mini tournament within themselves, with Moana Pasifika as one of the sides.

Former All Blacks Sevens player Rocky Khan, coach of the Moana Pasifika, was in charge when his team clashed against the formidable Black Ferns teams.

Khan is the first Fijian of Indian descent to represent the New Zealand All Blacks Sevens squad. His squad includes players with links to Fiji, Samoa, Tonga and the Cook Islands.

“There are not many Rotumans around and it’s pretty cool that we see Rotumans, the cultures being out there is a bit more and being able to represent that,” Khan said in an interview.

“The girls being real proud of where they come from and being able to represent their families as well. It’s a pretty awesome opportunity to be a part of.”

Moana Pasifika competed against two Black Ferns Sevens squads and a selection of the Black Ferns XV’s side.