Riz Ahmed joins the cast of Wes Anderson’s untitled film

Riz Ahmed (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Filmmaker Wes Anderson’s next film is going to get even more star-studded with the addition of talented actor Riz Ahmed to the cast.

Currently in production in Berlin, this film has already garnered significant attention not only for its director but also for its ensemble cast that includes heavyweights like Benicio del Toro, Bill Murray, and Michael Cera.

While details about the plot remain tightly under wraps, the mere mention of Anderson’s name alongside a cast of this caliber is enough to pique audiences’ curiosity.

Ahmed’s inclusion in the cast adds yet another layer of intrigue to the project.

The British-Pakistani actor has garnered widespread acclaim for his versatile performances in films such as Nightcrawler, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and the critically acclaimed Sound of Metal, for which he received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.

Ahmed’s ability to inhabit complex characters with depth and authenticity makes him a perfect fit for the world of Wes Anderson.

The project, which has a script from Anderson and Roman Coppola, who has worked on five of the filmmaker’s movies, was initially scheduled to commence production in 2023 but faced delays due to the twin labour strikes.

