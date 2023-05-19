Rishi Singh: ‘Music has given me hope that I can achieve something great’

The 20-year-old Indian Idol 3 winner rose from humble beginnings in Ayodhya to delight the judges and huge global audience with his voice

Rishi Singh

By: Asjad Nazir

The recently concluded season of Indian Idol 13 saw Rishi Singh beat off top

competition from world-class singers to win the top prize.

The 20-year-old rose from humble beginnings in Ayodhya to delight the judges and huge global audience with his voice. The singer with high hopes for the future is looking forward to headlining The Sixer Tour later this month, which features the top six Indian Idol contestants, with shows in Morningside Arena in Leicester next Sunday (28) and Indigo at O2 in London on May 29.

Eastern Eye caught up with the sensational young singing talent to discuss his

Indian Idol 13 journey, debut UK tour and hopes for the future.

What made you want to enter Indian Idol 13?

The main reason for my participation in Indian Idol 13 was to set a positive example for those living in my city. There are many great musicians in Ayodhya and so many singing talents who love music, but they don’t get the platform or recognition, and step back. I just wanted to set an example that things like this can happen.

How did you feel winning the show?

I was so happy after winning Indian Idol because I proved that a big win like this can happen for anyone. I hope others can now also get inspired and see that impossible dreams can come true. That was the greatest feeling. I was also happy to make my parents proud, make my city proud, and make India proud. I will hold on to that feeling and use it to keep delivering great music.

Apart from winning, what was your biggest highlight from the Indian Idol 13 journey? It was the biggest journey of my life, so there was nothing bigger than winning this show. There were many highlights. I learned a lot and got to know so much about music. I learned what an artist needs and all that goes into executing a great performance. And that too on such a big stage.

What is the plan going forward?

My plan going forward is to just make great music. Today there is a lot of great independent music being made and a big audience for it. I just want this journey to continue and keep on making great music for listeners. I want to carry on entertaining them. That is my hope.

Who would you love to work with?

The one and only legend Arijit Singh. I have been following and admiring him since childhood. He is my idol and obviously I want to work with him.

How much are you looking forward to the UK shows?

I’m really excited about the UK shows because I have a lot planned for the audiences there. I’m looking forward to interacting with them, performing for them, and seeing what their reaction will be. I’m going to bring great music and a positive energy with me. I’m am from Ayodhya and will bring blessings from there for everyone in the UK.

What can we expect from the concerts in the UK?

Indian Idol 13 having a lot of great and versatile singers makes these UK concerts exciting. We as artists are coming from a lot of different zones, spaces, and styles of singing. The fire to perform inside of us has never been greater and it will light up the stage. We are really looking forward to giving a variety of music and seeing the reaction.

How does it feel being on the same line up as the other finalists?

I really like being on the same bill as the other finalists. It is going to be a great feeling because they are such great artists, and we have wonderful camaraderie among us.

How do you explain the feeling of being on stage?

It’s a really special feeling being on stage, which is hard to describe. Our music gurus tell us that that we should give 100 per cent, but that’s sometimes too small a way to describe it. I believe in giving everything on stage. Almost like giving your life and treating each performance as if it’s going to be the last. I approach it like it being the only day I get to perform. That is my mindset. That I don’t have a tomorrow, and this is my final performance on stage.

Why should we come to the concerts?

Please come to our concert because you will get an opportunity to listen to some really great music. You will get to witness the vast musical journey that we have all been on with Indian Idol. You will see such brilliant quality that you can’t imagine onstage, with artists who treat audiences as their own and interact with them. It will be great for us to enjoy the music together.

Why do you love music?

I love music because it has been a passion for me from a very young age. I’m the only musician in the family. Music has given hope in my heart that I can achieve something great and make everybody proud.

The Sixer Tour is at the Morningside Arena, Leicester next Sunday (28) and Indigo at The O2, in London on May 29. www.rockonmusicuk.com