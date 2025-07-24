Skip to content
 
Pant ruled out with fractured toe as England fight back in fourth Test

Ishan Kishan, who recently played two County matches for Nottinghamshire and was part of the India A squad earlier this year, is likely to be called in as Pant's replacement.

​RISHABH PANT

Pant, after a typically attacking start post-tea, was forced to retire hurt after the blow to his foot. (Photo: Getty Images)

By Eastern EyeJul 24, 2025
RISHABH PANT was on Thursday ruled out of the remainder of the Test series against England after scans confirmed a fractured toe. The India wicketkeeper-batter retired hurt on 37 on the opening day of the fourth Test after being struck on the foot while attempting a reverse sweep off Chris Woakes.

“He is ruled out for the next six weeks. A cover will be called in and it is likely to be Ishan Kishan,” a BCCI source told PTI. Blood was visible on Pant’s right foot and the area showed significant swelling.

India ended the day on 264-4 in their first innings, with the injury to Pant slowing their momentum. The visitors are looking to keep the five-match series alive, while England are aiming to secure a win at Old Trafford and take an unassailable lead.

After being put in to bat under overcast skies, India went to lunch at 78-0. England then struck three times for 36 runs in the afternoon session to bring themselves back into the match.

Liam Dawson, playing in place of the injured Shoaib Bashir, removed Yashasvi Jaiswal for 58, claiming his first Test wicket since 2017. India captain Shubman Gill was trapped lbw by Ben Stokes for 12, continuing a lean run of form. KL Rahul, who crossed 1,000 Test runs in England, was dismissed by Woakes for 46.

Pant, after a typically attacking start post-tea, was forced to retire hurt after the blow to his foot. Officials said he had been taken to hospital for scans, and the BCCI confirmed on Thursday that he will take no further part in the series.

Sai Sudharsan, in only his second Test, scored a patient 61 off 134 balls. He was dropped on 20 by wicketkeeper Jamie Smith but went on to bring up his maiden Test fifty before falling to a misjudged hook shot.

Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur, both on 19, will resume on day two.

Ben Stokes won the toss and chose to bowl for the fourth time in the series. No team has won a Test at Old Trafford after doing so, but Stokes cited favourable bowling conditions.

India started well, with Rahul and Jaiswal negotiating the early spell. Jaiswal had to change his bat mid-innings after it broke.

Speaking after the day’s play, Dawson said, “It is nice to contribute to the team early on. The age I am at, I probably thought Test cricket was gone but to be back is really cool. Test cricket is completely different to domestic cricket. A nice release coming back into it. But it is one wicket, I have done nothing special.”

Gill’s dismissal was greeted with loud cheers by the Old Trafford crowd following his complaints about England’s conduct in the previous Test.

Ishan Kishan, who recently played two County matches for Nottinghamshire and was part of the India A squad earlier this year, is likely to be called in as Pant’s replacement. KL Rahul could also be considered as wicketkeeper, though he has not kept since the South Africa tour in the 2023-24 season.

(With inputs from agencies)

