Netflix's cancellation of the Duffer Brothers' 'The Boroughs' comes with a bigger story

Highlights

Netflix has decided not to renew The Boroughs for a second season.

The series received strong reviews but struggled to sustain viewership.

Audience numbers fell sharply after its first full week on the platform.

Production costs and performance are believed to have influenced the decision.

Netflix has cancelled The Boroughs after just one season, ending the sci-fi drama from Stranger Things creators the Duffer Brothers despite reported discussions about expanding the story.

The decision comes as a surprise because the series had been viewed as a potential long-term project. Reports suggest a writers’ room for a second season had already been established, with ideas even being explored for future instalments beyond that.

However, while the show earned positive reviews, its audience performance appears to have fallen short of expectations.

Viewership dropped after an encouraging launch

The Boroughs debuted with 5.6 million views during its opening weekend and climbed to 9.5 million views in its first full week.

But the momentum did not last. The series reportedly dropped to 3.7 million views the following week, raising concerns about its ability to attract and retain a wider audience over time.

Given the Duffer Brothers' association with the hugely successful Stranger Things, expectations for the series were particularly high.

The series blended supernatural storytelling with visual effects and featured an established ensemble cast including Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, Alfre Woodard, Denis O’Hare, Clarke Peters and Bill Pullman.

Such productions come with significant costs, and Netflix typically assesses viewing figures alongside budget considerations when making renewal decisions.

According to reports, the show's performance did not provide enough evidence of long-term growth to justify another season.

Did timing work against the series?

The Boroughs was the second supernatural series produced by the Duffer Brothers to launch this year, following Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen.

The show also arrived in the wake of the final season of Stranger Things. Some industry observers have suggested that audiences may have been slower to embrace another paranormal drama from the same creative team so soon afterwards.

What was The Boroughs about?

Created by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews, The Boroughs was set in a seemingly idyllic retirement community where a group of residents discover an otherworldly force threatening to steal the one thing they have least to spare: time.

Despite reported plans to continue the story, Netflix has now brought the series to an end after a single season, making it one of the streamer’s most notable cancellations of the year.