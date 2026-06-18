Salman Khan and Farhan Akhtar to collaborate for two-part period action epic, reports say

Highlights

Salman Khan and Farhan Akhtar are reportedly discussing a potential film collaboration.

The project is said to be a large-scale period action drama planned across two films.

Discussions are ongoing, with no formal agreement or announcement yet.

The reported venture could become Salman Khan’s next project after his film with Raj and DK.

A collaboration between Salman Khan and Farhan Akhtar would rank among the more unexpected partnerships in Hindi cinema. According to recent reports, the actor and filmmaker have been meeting over the past month to explore a possible project, with early discussions said to be progressing positively.

While neither party has confirmed the development, reports suggest the proposed film is being envisioned on an ambitious scale, raising expectations among fans eager to see the two industry figures work together for the first time.

Salman Khan reportedly impressed by the concept

According to Pinkvilla, Salman Khan has responded favourably to the idea presented by Farhan Akhtar and has shown interest in taking the project forward.

A source quoted by the publication claimed that the pair have been holding regular meetings over the last month to discuss a possible collaboration. The source added that Salman was enthusiastic about what he had heard so far.

However, the project remains at a preliminary stage, with discussions yet to advance to contracts or formal paperwork. Any official announcement is therefore likely to take time.

One of the most notable aspects of the reported project is its scale. The same source suggested that the film is being developed as a period action drama and could unfold over two instalments rather than a single feature.

If realised, the project would mark one of the more ambitious undertakings in recent Bollywood cinema, with the narrative reportedly designed to span two films. Industry observers are expected to gain greater clarity on the venture by the end of the year if discussions continue to move forward.

What lies ahead for Salman Khan?

Should the collaboration materialise, it could become Salman Khan’s next major film following his upcoming superhero comedy with directing duo Raj and DK.

The actor recently appeared alongside Aamir Khan at an event marking the 25th anniversary of Lagaan, where his new buzz-cut hairstyle attracted considerable attention. The look prompted speculation among fans that it may be connected to his forthcoming project with director Vamshi Paidipally.

That film, currently referred to as SVC63, will reportedly feature Nayanthara opposite Salman Khan, marking the first time the two stars have shared screen space. The project is being backed by Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Farhan Akhtar linked to RD Burman biopic

Farhan Akhtar is also being linked to another high-profile project. Reports indicate that he is in discussions with filmmaker Neeraj Pandey for a biographical film based on legendary composer RD Burman.

The actor is reportedly enthusiastic about the role and may undertake extensive preparation if the project moves ahead. The film is expected to begin production towards the end of 2026, with Neeraj Pandey directing and co-producing alongside Kamal Jain.

For now, attention remains firmly on the possibility of Salman Khan and Farhan Akhtar joining forces. While the project is still in development, the prospect of a two-part period action drama has already generated considerable interest across the industry.