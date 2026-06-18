The sacred chants of the Vedas echoed across North-West London on Sunday as the Viraat Aptavajapeya Mahasomayagna 2026 commenced at the grounds of the Swaminarayan Temple in Stanmore, marking the beginning of one of the most significant Vedic ceremonies ever to be performed in the United Kingdom.

Organised by Unity in Divinity UK, the eight-day spiritual gathering runs from 14 to 21 June, bringing together devotees, scholars, community leaders and spiritual seekers for a rare opportunity to witness an ancient tradition that has been preserved for thousands of years.

The opening day featured the Shree Purshottam Shashtra Mahayagna, Suvarna Manorath Kalash Poojan, Sanatan Sanskriti Kanya Poojan, Soma Kalash Sthapana and devotional celebrations attended by devotees from across Britain. The programme also included prayers for universal peace, harmony and the wellbeing of humanity.

Ancient Soma Yagna Begins in London, Bringing Rare Vedic Tradition to Britain Mahesh Liloriya

The Mahasomayagna is being conducted under the guidance of three generations of revered Acharyas from Indore, led by Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardee P.P. Goswami Acharya 108 Dr Shri Gokulotsavji Maharajshri, accompanied by Acharya Shri Vrajotsavji Mahodayashri and Acharya Shri Umangraiji.

Over the coming days, the ceremony will continue with a series of Vedic rituals, including Nav Grah Shanti Yagna, Vishnu Gopal Maha Yagnas, Tulsi Vivah, Nand Mahotsav, Rath Yatra, and will conclude with the grand Purnahuti on 21 June. Daily Yagna rituals take place from 10 am to 3 pm, followed by Manoraths and devotional programmes until the evening.

Speaking during a special interaction with devotees and community members, Acharya Shri Gokulotsavji Maharajshri described the Soma Yagna as a timeless spiritual offering that celebrates the eternal relationship between humanity and the divine.

Soma Yagna Mahesh Liloriya

"Soma Yagna is not merely a ritual; it is a sacred act of gratitude, surrender and communion with the divine forces of nature," he explained. "Its purpose is to invoke peace, harmony and wellbeing for all living beings while reminding humanity of its responsibility to maintain balance in the world."

The Acharyas explained that the ceremony is centred around the sacred Soma offering, accompanied by precise recitations from the Rigveda, Yajurveda and Samaveda by a team of highly trained Vedic priests. The ritual follows an intricate sequence preserved through generations and is regarded as one of the most elaborate forms of Vedic worship.

Acharya Shri Vrajotsavji Mahodayashri, who is serving as the Yagna Acharya for the London ceremony, emphasised that the deeper significance of the Yagna lies beyond the external rituals.

Soma Yagna Mahesh Liloriya

"The real purpose of Soma Yagna is to cultivate inner steadiness, clarity, gratitude and a sense of shared responsibility for society," he said. "In today's fast-moving world, people are searching for peace of mind. This ancient tradition provides an opportunity to reconnect with oneself, with nature and with timeless spiritual values."

A direct descendant of Jagadguru Shri Vallabhacharya Mahaprabhuji, Acharya Shri Vrajotsavji is recognised internationally for his efforts to preserve Vedic traditions and Samavedic chanting. Together with his father, he has participated in more than 150 Soma Yagnas worldwide, helping revive a practice that is now rarely witnessed even in India.

Mayor of Harrow Cllr Yogesh Teli joins Soma Yagna Mahesh Liloriya

Organisers said the London Mahasomayagna is open to people of all faiths and backgrounds. Visitors are welcome to attend for a few hours or spend the entire day observing the sacred ceremonies, listening to Vedic chants and experiencing an atmosphere of reflection and spiritual harmony.