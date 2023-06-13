Website Logo
  • Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

Rights groups to screen BBC Modi documentary in Washington

The documentary focused on Modi’s leadership as chief minister of Gujarat during riots in 2002 in which at least 1,000 people were killed, most of them Muslims

FILE PHOTO: People watch the BBC documentary “India: The Modi Question”, on a screen installed at the Marine Drive junction under the direction of the district Congress committee, in Kochi on January 24, 2023. (Photo by ARUN CHANDRABOSE/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

Two human rights groups have invited policy makers, journalists and analysts to a screening in Washington of a BBC documentary on Narendra Modi that questioned the Indian prime minister’s leadership during the 2002 Gujarat riots, ahead of his state visit to the White House.

Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have scheduled the private screening for June 20, two days ahead of Modi’s official state visit, hosted by president Joe Biden.

In announcing the screening on Monday (12), Human Rights Watch said it wanted it to serve as a reminder that the documentary had been banned in India.

The two-part documentary, India: the Modi question, focused on Modi’s leadership as chief minister of Gujarat during riots in 2002 in which at least 1,000 people were killed, most of them Muslims. Activists put the toll at more than twice that.

Modi has denied accusations that he did not do enough to stop the riots, and a Supreme Court-ordered investigation found no evidence to prosecute him.

The Indian government had reacted angrily to the documentary, which was released in January, calling it a biased “propaganda piece” and blocked sharing of any clips from it on social media.

The White House last month defended Modi’s planned state visit when asked about human rights concerns in India. Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden believes “this is an important relationship that we need to continue and build on as it relates to human rights.”

Advocacy groups have raised concerns over what they see as a deteriorating human rights situation in India in recent years under the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party of Modi, especially when it comes to treatment of minorities, dissidents and journalists. The government denies the allegations and says it works for the upliftment of all groups.

Tax officials inspected offices of the BBC in Delhi and Mumbai in February and the financial crime agency opened an investigation into the broadcaster in April over charges of violations of foreign exchange rules. A government adviser had said the inspection was not “vindictive.”

The BBC has previously said it stood by its reporting for the documentary, which was not aired in India, and that it “does not have an agenda.”

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Humza Yousaf says will not suspend predecessor Sturgeon
News
UN report says biases against women remain unchanged over past decade
UK
Humza Yousaf says SNP ready for deal with Labour
News
1 in 2 families face financial hardships when dads take paternity leave
News
India appeals for public help to identify London mission attack suspects
INDIA
Seven dead as India steps up evacuations ahead of cyclone Biparjoy landfall
News
Police arrest murder suspect after three found dead in Nottingham
INDIA
India denies Dorsey’s claims it threatened to shut down Twitter as ‘outright lie’
News
Launch of UK’s pandemic inquiry provokes outrage from victims’ relatives
UK
Home Office raids restaurant where five people were working illegally
UK
Londoner jailed for glorifying terrorism on online platforms
News
Indian flight braves adverse weather, returns safely after entering Pakistan airspace
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW