Website Logo
  • Tuesday, February 06, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Richa Moorjani: Audience calling ‘Fargo 5’ ‘woke garbage’ is ‘unfortunate’

Season 5 of the black comedy crime drama television series Fargo received favourable reviews from critics.

Richa Moorjani (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Season 5 of the black comedy crime drama television series Fargo received favourable reviews from critics. However, a small minority of disgruntled viewers is calling it “woke garbage”.

Reacting to the same, Richa Moorjani, who plays the Scandia deputy Indira Olmstead in the series, has said that she believes the criticism stems from those who feel threatened by strong, empowered female characters.

“I have seen comments calling this installment “woke” garbage and a story that just aims to make men look bad,” Moorjani said during a recent interview. “It’s unfortunate that this kind of thinking or interpretation exists, but I have noticed that anytime there is a story with strong empowered female characters, there is a certain group of people who feel threatened by that.”

The actress continued, “I don’t really understand it, but I know that it is all the more reason that it is important to continue to center complex and nuanced women in our narratives to challenge that perception.”

Inspired by the Coen brothers’ 1996 film of the same name, the fifth season of the anthology series follows a seemingly ordinary housewife living in Scandia, Minnesota whose mysterious past resurfaces after a run-in with the local authorities.

Apart from Richa Moorjani, Fargo Season 5 features Juno Temple, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Joe Keery, Lamorne Morris, Sam Spruell, David Rysdahl, Dave Foley, and Lukas Gage.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Hollywood News
Sobhita Dhulipala: Dev Patel has exceptional taste in all things cinema
NEWS
Happy and honoured to bring two Grammys home: Rakesh Chaurasia
NEWS
Alia Bhatt to be executive producer for Richie Mehta’s ‘Poacher’
NEWS
Teaser for Adah Sharma’s ‘Bastar-The Naxal Story’ out
NEWS
Suparn S Varma to make courtroom drama on Shah Bano case
Hollywood News
Deepa Mehta to direct thriller about Indian woman serial killer
NEWS
Modi congratulates Zakir Hussain, Shankar Mahadevan for Grammy win
TELEVISION
Ambika Mod: Securing lead role in ‘One Day’ involved ‘rigorous audition process’
NEWS
Aamir says he is ‘ready to work again’ after a break from movies
NEWS
Dev Patel set to marry long-time girlfriend Tilda
NEWS
Marshmello to perform in India in March 2024
NEWS
Grammys 2024 Winners list: Women dominate award night
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW