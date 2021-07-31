Website Logo
  • Saturday, July 31, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 423,810
Total Cases 31,613,993
Today's Fatalities 593
Today's Cases 41,649
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 423,810
Total Cases 31,613,993
Today's Fatalities 593
Today's Cases 41,649

Entertainment

Richa Chadha and Pratik Gandhi to headline Disney+ Hotstar’s Six Suspects

Pratik Gandhi & Richa Chadha (Photo credit: Richa Chadha/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Richa Chadha and Pratik Gandhi will shortly be seen in Disney+ Hotstar’s upcoming streaming show Six Suspects, produced by Ajay Devgn Ffilms and Reel Life Entertainment. The show is the official adaptation of author Vikas Swarup’s 2008 novel of the same name and features Chadha and Gandhi as investigating officers. Tigmanshu Dhulia is attached as director.

Chadha, known for her performances in films such as Fukrey (2013), Masaan (2015) and Fukrey Returns (2017), took to her Instagram handle to share her first look as investigating officer in Six Suspects. “The murkiest murder I have ever investigated. There are six suspects but very little time. Will I be able to solve this? Watch me on Six Suspects, a crime thriller all set to blow your minds. Coming soon on Disney+ Hotstar!” wrote the actress.

During a virtual event hosted by Disney+ Hotstar, she said, “My part in Six Suspects is extremely layered and complex. She is an upright investigating officer who is trying to make it work in the male-dominated investigation space. I have wanted to work with Tigmanshu Dhulia for a while, since Paan Singh Tomar (2012). This is also based on a good book. So, you will see a lot of shades in my character.”

Talking about his character, Gandhi said, “The genre is also something that I have not explored. I am sure the audience will see me in a new avatar. Even I was surprised with myself while I was shooting for the show because I have not played a part like this.”

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Dev Patel on feeling the intense desire to prove himself
Entertainment
Deepika Padukone on 12 years of Love Aaj Kal: I can’t believe it’s been 12…
Entertainment
Hansal Mehta lambasts Bollywood for not supporting Shilpa Shetty
Entertainment
Onir: Being unequal is part of our daily existence
Entertainment
Mahesh Babu looks stylish in the first look of Sarkaru Vaari Paata
Entertainment
It’s a wrap for Bobby Deol, Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra starrer Love Hostel
Entertainment
Kartik Aaryan teams up with Ekta Kapoor for a movie titled Freddy
Entertainment
Vikrant Rona: Jacqueline Fernandez looks stunning as Gadang Rakkamma
Entertainment
Kiara Advani to star opposite Ram Charan in Shankar’s next
Entertainment
Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies announces India-Pakistan spy thriller Panthers
Entertainment
Deepika Padukone undergoes intense training to nail action scenes in Pathan
Entertainment
“It’s difficult not to let the character you play impact you,” says Vidya…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Rocky Jaiswal on Lines, casting Hina Khan, upcoming production ventures,…
Sai Tamhankar on Mimi, her experience of working with Kriti…
Mimi Movie Review | Kriti Sanon | Pankaj Tripathi |…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Dev Patel on feeling the intense desire to prove himself
Deepika Padukone on 12 years of Love Aaj Kal: I…
Hansal Mehta lambasts Bollywood for not supporting Shilpa Shetty
Richa Chadha and Pratik Gandhi to headline Disney+ Hotstar’s Six…
Onir: Being unequal is part of our daily existence
Mahesh Babu looks stylish in the first look of Sarkaru…