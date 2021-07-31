Richa Chadha and Pratik Gandhi to headline Disney+ Hotstar’s Six Suspects

Pratik Gandhi & Richa Chadha (Photo credit: Richa Chadha/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Richa Chadha and Pratik Gandhi will shortly be seen in Disney+ Hotstar’s upcoming streaming show Six Suspects, produced by Ajay Devgn Ffilms and Reel Life Entertainment. The show is the official adaptation of author Vikas Swarup’s 2008 novel of the same name and features Chadha and Gandhi as investigating officers. Tigmanshu Dhulia is attached as director.

Chadha, known for her performances in films such as Fukrey (2013), Masaan (2015) and Fukrey Returns (2017), took to her Instagram handle to share her first look as investigating officer in Six Suspects. “The murkiest murder I have ever investigated. There are six suspects but very little time. Will I be able to solve this? Watch me on Six Suspects, a crime thriller all set to blow your minds. Coming soon on Disney+ Hotstar!” wrote the actress.

During a virtual event hosted by Disney+ Hotstar, she said, “My part in Six Suspects is extremely layered and complex. She is an upright investigating officer who is trying to make it work in the male-dominated investigation space. I have wanted to work with Tigmanshu Dhulia for a while, since Paan Singh Tomar (2012). This is also based on a good book. So, you will see a lot of shades in my character.”

Talking about his character, Gandhi said, “The genre is also something that I have not explored. I am sure the audience will see me in a new avatar. Even I was surprised with myself while I was shooting for the show because I have not played a part like this.”

