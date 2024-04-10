  • Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal’s ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ to screen at TIFF Next Wave Film Fest

Directed by Shuchi Talati, Girls Will Be Girls will be screened at the film gala on April 14, a press release stated.

Richa Chadha (L) and Ali Fazal (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Girls Will Be Girls, the debut production of actor couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, is heading to the TIFF Next Wave Film Festival, the makers announced on Wednesday.

Set to be held from April 11 to 14, the TIFF Next Wave Festival is an annual event organised by the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and focuses on showcasing films targeted towards youth audiences.

Directed by Shuchi Talati, Girls Will Be Girls will be screened at the film gala on April 14, a press release stated.

According to the makers, the film is set in a boarding school in a small Himalayan hill town in northern India. It follows the journey of Mira, a 16-year-old girl, whose rebellious awakening is intertwined with her mother’s unfulfilled coming-of-age experiences.

It features Preeti Panagrahi, Kani Kusruti, Jitin Gulati, Preeti Panigrahi, and Kesav Binoy Kiron.

Girls Will Be Girls is an Indo-French co-production, a collaboration between Chadha and Fazal’s banner Pushing Buttons Studios, Blink Digital, Crawling Angel Films and Dolce Vita Films.

“Girls Will Be Girls is a project that is very close to our hearts, and to witness its journey from conception to being screened at TIFF is truly overwhelming.

“We poured our hearts and souls into this film, hoping to spark meaningful conversations and connect with viewers on a deeper level. The fact that it’s making waves on international platforms is a testament to the universal themes it explores and the dedication of our team,” Chadha said in a statement.

Fazal said the film’s screening at TIFF Next Wave is a dream come true for any filmmaker.

“This film has been a labour of love for all of us involved, and to see it receive such recognition is incredibly rewarding. ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ is not just a film; it’s a reflection of our collective vision and commitment to storytelling that resonates with people from all walks of life,” he added.

Girls Will Be Girls had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival last month where it picked up two awards — the Audience Award: World Cinema Dramatic, and the World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Acting for Panagrahi.

The movie was later screened at the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in Austin, Texas.

Related Stories

NEWS
BBC ‘Apprentice’ winner Harpreet Kaur to marry fellow contestant
NEWS
George Lucas to receive honorary Palme d’Or at Cannes Film Festival
NEWS
Varun Sharma lends his voice to Garfield in Hindi version
Entertainment
Tickets for Tom Holland’s ‘Romeo & Juliet’ sold out in under two hours
NEWS
Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff offer prayers at BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi
NEWS
‘Maidaan’ Review: An entertaining sports-drama featuring a match-winning performance from Ajay Devgn
NEWS
Scarlett Johansson’s ‘Fly Me To The Moon’ to release in India
NEWS
‘I wonder if I am being a responsible father’: Shekhar Kapur on his…
NEWS
Hulu acquires Mindy Kaling’s new comedy ‘Murray Hill’
NEWS
Ankita Lokhande to lead streaming show ‘Amrapali’
NEWS
Grateful incredible opportunity to be part of ‘Monkey Man’: Singapore’s Indian origin actor
NEWS
Sobhita on playing a sex worker in ‘Monkey Man’: Those’re really beautifully complex…

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW