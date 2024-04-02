  • Tuesday, April 02, 2024
Trending Now:  

Business

Rentokil to buy Indian pest control firm HiCare

The latest acquisition is in line with Rentokil’s “cities of the future” strategy to tap fast-growing urban centres, where pests pose a challenge

Picture for representation (iStock)

By: Shajil Kumar

Pest control and hygiene services firm Rentokil Initial wants to increase its footprint in India, which has one of the world’s largest pest problems.

The FTSE 100 company is set to buy HiCare, India’s second-largest pest-control company, from a private equity firm, The Times reports.

HiCare has 30 branches delivering commercial, residential, and termite pest control services with an annual revenue of £8 million.

Rentokil is already in a joint venture with India’s largest operator Pest Control India, a deal it clinched in 2017 after acquiring 57 per cent stake.

The latest acquisition is part of Rentokil’s “cities of the future” strategy to tap fast-growing urban centres, where pests pose a challenge.

The company has made 46 acquisitions since 2020 in cities located across Asia and South America.

Rentokil sees huge potential in India because of its tropical climate and 46 cities with a population of more than a million.

The rising middle class is spurring the demand for higher living standards and they are increasingly seeking the services of professional pest control firms.

India currently has over 6,000 small pest-control companies and Rentokil chief executive Andy Ransom sees a huge potential for mergers and acquisitions.

Related Stories

UK
Birmingham teacher fired for Islam dominance claims and anti-feminist views
News
VAT relief for small businesses comes into effect
Business
Bankman-Fried’s former aides await sentences
Business
Blue Orchid Hospitality wins LUXlife magazine award
News
Many unaware of changes in flexible working norms: Survey
Business
December ban on onion exports extended despite fall in prices
News
Pakistan interior ministry ordered X blockade, court told
UK
OakNorth completes £232m loan to Splendid Hospitality Group
Business
Microsoft AI head Mustafa Suleyman’s is a success story of immigrants in UK
UK
Bestway Group’s revenue increases to £4.74bn
HEADLINE STORY
Microsoft names Pavan Davuluri as new windows chief
Business
Schneider Electric to make India its manufacturing hub

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW