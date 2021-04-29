Remembering Irrfan Khan on his 1st death anniversary: Famous dialogues mouthed by the actor

By Murtuza Iqbal

It is still hard to believe that actor Irrfan Khan is no more with us. He was undoubtedly one of the most talented actors we had in the industry, and now just in Bollywood, he had made a mark internationally as well.

Today, it’s Irrfan Khan’s first death anniversary. So, let’s look at the list of famous dialogues mouthed by the actor…

Pyar andha hota hai, aur pyar mein padhne waale, usse bade andhe hote hai (Chocolate)

Sharafat ki duniya ka kissa hi khatam, ab jaisi duniya vaise hum (Jazbaa)

Mohabbat hai is liye jaane diya, zidd hoti toh baahon mein hoti (Jazbaa)

Pistol ki goli aur laundiya ki boli jab chalti hai, toh jaan dono mein hie khatre mein hoti hai (Gunday)

Log sunenge to kya kahenge, ch****a aashiqui ke chakkar mein mar gaya, aur laundiya bhi nahi mili (Yeh Saali Zindagi)

Darya bhi main, darakht bhi main, Jhelum bhi main, chinar bhi main, dair bhi hoon, haram bhi hoon, Shia bhi hoon, Sunni bhi hoon, main hoon pandit. Main tha, main hoon aur main hi rahoonga … (Haider)

Aadmi ka sapna toot jaata hai na, toh aadmi khatam ho jaata hai (Angrezi Medium)

Ek France banda, German banda speak wrong English, we no problem. Ek Indian banda say wrong English, banda hie bekaar ho jaata hai ji (Hindi Medium)

Today god promise I speak English, because English is India and India is English (Hindi Medium)

I suppose, in the end, the whole of life becomes an act of letting go, but what always hurts the most is not taking a moment to say goodbye (Life Of Pi)