Reliance launches JioMeet to take on Zoom

INDIA’s Reliance has launched JioMeet video conferencing app with unlimited free calling facility and starts a rate war on rival Zoom. It is available across Android, iOS, Windows, macOS and web, the company said.

JioMeet supports HD audio and video call quality with up to 100 participants and offers features like screen sharing, meeting schedule feature and more. Unlike Zoom, it does not impose a 40-minute time limit. Calls can go on as long as 24 hours, and all meetings are encrypted and password-protected, the company said.

While Reliance provides the facility for free, Zoom charges $15 per month ($180 per year)for meetings of more than 40 minutes.

According to details given on the website, JioMeet offers easy sign up with either mobile number or e-mail ID and allows creation of instant meeting. The meeting in HD audio and video quality can be scheduled in advance and details shared with invitees.

Each meeting is password protected and the host can enable ‘Waiting Room’ to ensure no participant joins without permission. It also allows creation of groups and starting calling/chatting on a single click.

The app has already seen more than 500,000 downloads on the Google Play Store and iOS. It should be noted that India recently banned 59 popular Chinese apps including TikTok on grounds that they threatened national security and data privacy.

JioMeet app allows national and international seminars as well as hosting of cultural and social events. Unlike Zoom, JioMeet users can switch from one device to another without dropping out of the call. It allows nine active participants on a single mobile screen whereas Zoom allows only four.