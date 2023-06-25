Website Logo
  • Sunday, June 25, 2023
Trending Now:  

Business

Reliance Jio to raise £1.3bn for equipment purchase

Reliance Industries was the first to launch 5G in India

Mukesh Ambani (Photo credit: PRAKASH SINGH/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

MUKESH AMBANI-owned Reliance Jio is in talks to raise about £1.3 billion to purchase equipment from Nokia, Bloomberg reported.

Banks involved in the discussions include Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase and Co and HSBC Holdings, people familiar with the matter said.

According to sources, the loan is expected to have a maturity period of up to 15 years and will be priced based on the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR)

The SOFR is a broad indicator of the cost of overnight cash borrowing secured by treasury securities.

The Bloomberg report further said that the lineup of banks and the terms may still change as the deal has not been finalised.

According to reports, Finland’s export credit agency, Finnvera, will provide guarantees for the majority of the loan. Last October, Nokia announced a deal to supply Jio with equipment for their 5G deployment in India.

Reliance Industries was the first to launch 5G in India after investing a significant amount in acquiring the necessary airwaves.

JPMorgan, Citibank, and HSBC declined to provide comments. When contacted by Bloomberg regarding the loan discussions, representatives from Nokia and Finnvera also declined to comment. Reliance Industries also chose not to comment.

The Reliance Jio Phone 5G is expected to launch later this year. Last week, first images of Jio Phone 5G were leaked online.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Google, Amazon announce major investments in India
UK
Leena Nair: I had to break down barriers to become first Indian to head Chanel
UK
UK retail sales growth slows as food inflation bites
HEADLINE STORY
Modi’s US visit may encourage more American firms to invest in India
UK
Frasers buys five per cent stake in fashion retailer Boohoo
Business
Rising inflation and interest rates hurt Sri Lanka’s growth
HEADLINE STORY
Experts caution against impact of inflation on Asian businesses
INDIA
Record plane orders raise the stakes in India’s aviation boom
UK
High inflation hinders UK cost-of-living fight
UK
Sadiq Khan announces £135m funding for adult education
Business
Labour MP raises concerns about Asda’s takeover deal
INTERNATIONAL
Vistara wins Skytrax’s ‘best airline in India and South Asia’ award
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW