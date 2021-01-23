Release date of Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchan Pandey announced - EasternEye
Release date of Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchan Pandey announced


Akshay Kumar (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)
By Murtuza Iqbal



Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchan Pandey was earlier slated to release on Christmas 2020, and later the makers had postponed it to 22nd January 2021. However, due to the pandemic, the shoot got delayed, and the movie went on the floors earlier this month.

Now, the new release date of the film has been announced. Bachchan Pandey will hit the big screens on 26th January 2022.

Akshay took to Instagram to share the news with his fans. The actor posted, “His one look is enough! #BachchanPandey releasing on 26th January, 2022! #SajidNadiadwala @farhadsamji @kritisanon @jacquelinef143 @arshad_warsi @nadiadwalagrandson.”



 

Reportedly, Akshay plays the role of a gangster in the film who aspires to become an actor.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Bachchan Pandey also stars Arshad Warsi, Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez. This will be Akshay and Kriti’s second film together, and Jacqueline and Akshay will be collaborating for the fourth time.



When the shoot of the film had started, Akshay had shared his first look from the film and captioned it as, “New year, old associations…begun shooting for #BachchanPandey, my 10th film with #SajidNadiadwala, and hopefully many more. Need your best wishes and do tell me your thoughts on the look. @farhadsamji @kritisanon @jacquelinef143 @arshad_warsi @nadiadwalagrandson.”

 

The shooting of the film is currently going on in Jaisalmer, India.










