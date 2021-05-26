Release date of Adivi Sesh starrer Major gets postponed

Major poster (Photo from Sesh Adivi’s Instagram)

By Murtuza Iqbal

Adivi Sesh starrer Major is a biopic on martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. It’s a multilingual film and it will mark Sesh’s Hindi debut.

The movie was slated to hit the big screens on 2nd July 2021, and the teaser of the film was released last month. However, due to the second wave of Covid-19 in India, the makers have decided to postpone the release date.

Adivi took to Twitter to share a statement about it. He tweeted, “#ReleaseDay of #MajorTheFilm will be my PROUDEST moment. So Let’s celebrate when times get better. Safer. Maamulga undadhu. I Promise #JaiHind @saieemmanjrekar @sobhitaD @SonyPicsIndia @GMBents @urstrulyMahesh @AplusSMovies @SashiTikka @MajorTheFilm #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan.”

The statement reads, “We are living in unprecedented times and we hope you all are following all the safety protocols and staying safe. Our film Major, which was originally scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on 2nd July, is now postponed to a later date. We will announce the new release date once things are back to normal. Times are tough but so are we. – Team Major.”

Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, Major is produced by Mahesh Babu. The movie is shot in Hindi and Telugu and it will be dubbed and released in Malayalam as well.

Major also stars Sobhita Dhulipala and Saiee Manjrekar in the lead roles. The teaser of the film had received a great response.

Apart from Major, Adivi has HIT 2: The Second Case lined up.