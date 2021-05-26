Website Logo
  • Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 307,231
Total Cases 26,948,874
Today's Fatalities 3,511
Today's Cases 196,427
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 307,231
Total Cases 26,948,874
Today's Fatalities 3,511
Today's Cases 196,427

Entertainment

Release date of Adivi Sesh starrer Major gets postponed
Major poster (Photo from Sesh Adivi’s Instagram)

By Murtuza Iqbal

Adivi Sesh starrer Major is a biopic on martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. It’s a multilingual film and it will mark Sesh’s Hindi debut.

The movie was slated to hit the big screens on 2nd July 2021, and the teaser of the film was released last month. However, due to the second wave of Covid-19 in India, the makers have decided to postpone the release date.

Adivi took to Twitter to share a statement about it. He tweeted, “#ReleaseDay of #MajorTheFilm will be my PROUDEST moment. So Let’s celebrate when times get better. Safer. Maamulga undadhu. I Promise #JaiHind @saieemmanjrekar @sobhitaD @SonyPicsIndia @GMBents @urstrulyMahesh @AplusSMovies @SashiTikka @MajorTheFilm #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan.”

The statement reads, “We are living in unprecedented times and we hope you all are following all the safety protocols and staying safe. Our film Major, which was originally scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on 2nd July, is now postponed to a later date.  We will announce the new release date once things are back to normal. Times are tough but so are we. – Team Major.”

Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, Major is produced by Mahesh Babu. The movie is shot in Hindi and Telugu and it will be dubbed and released in Malayalam as well.

Major also stars Sobhita Dhulipala and Saiee Manjrekar in the lead roles. The teaser of the film had received a great response.

Apart from Major, Adivi has HIT 2: The Second Case lined up.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

FILM
John Abraham approached to play antagonist against Prabhas in Salaar?
NEWS
Makers design a special entry scene for Salman Khan as Tiger in Shah Rukh Khan’s…
FILM
Zoya Akhtar to document writing duo Salim-Javed’s life for a streaming media platform
FILM
Huma Qureshi on promoting Army of the Dead during pandemic: I felt very strange
FILM
Richa Chadha launches social media initiative The Kindry to celebrate everyday heroes and acts of…
FILM
“I don’t have any regrets,” Tusshar Kapoor on his choice of films
NEWS
Anupam Kher completes 37 years in the industry, recreates an iconic scene from…
NEWS
Yuvika Choudhary apologises after using casteist slur in her vlog
FILM
Saif Ali Khan on playing Raavan in Adipurush: I do have ten heads…
FILM
Shah Rukh Khan got the final script narration from Atlee last month?
NEWS
Raj & DK on The Family Man 2 controversy: We have nothing but…
FILM
Deepika Padukone approached to play dacoit queen Roopmati in Baiju Bawra
Eastern Eye

Videos

Jahnavi Dhanrajgir on Broken But Beautiful 3, her experience of…
The Family Man 2 Trailer Review | Manoj Bajpayee |…
Sardar Ka Grandson Review | Arjun Kapoor | Neena Gupta…

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Sports and politics to mix again in India-Pakistan World Cup…
Mosques remain open in Pakistan despite virus threats
‘I want to be progressive’
My playlist – Gaurika
Anurag Basu’s next titled Ludo
New beginnings