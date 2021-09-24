Website Logo
Entertainment

Regina Cassandra joins Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi on the cast Amazon Prime show

Regina Cassandra (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Popular south Indian actress Regina Cassandra has been roped in to play a pivotal role in one of Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming streaming shows. Created by Raj and DK, the show stars Bollywood superstar Shahid Kapoor in the lead role. The Kabir Singh (2019) actor is set to foray into the digital world with the untitled series.

According to reports, Cassandra has been cast to pair opposite talented actor Vijay Sethupathi. She will play Sethupathi’s wife in the series. The show is currently filming in Mumbai and stars south actress Raashi Khanna as the female lead.

Talking about his on-screen wife, Sethupathi told a publication, “Regina, Shahid Kapoor… everyone in the team is wonderful to work with. I am enjoying the experience. We finished one entire schedule of the series and now there is a second schedule from October 15.”

Well, the Amazon Prime Video series will not be Cassandra’s first project in Hindi. She made her Bollywood debut with the 2019 film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, which revolved around two girls in love and Cassandra played actress Sonam Kapoor’s love interest in the film. Though the Shelly Chopra directorial did not set the box office on fire upon its release, it did go on to receive an overwhelming response after its premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

Regina Cassandra is presently also busy with her forthcoming films in Tamil and Telugu. Some of her upcoming films in the said languages include Soorpanagai, Shakini Dhakini, and Borrder.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

