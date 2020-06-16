Raveena Tandon admits existence of camps and gangs in Bollywood

The sudden demise of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput has shocked his fans and well-wishers all across the world. A great number of people are blaming head honchos of leading production houses for trying to sabotage his career, something which affected his mental health so much that he took the drastic step of committing suicide.

Nepotism and favouritism are not new terms for Bollywood. They have been in existence ever since the industry came into being. And successful actress Raveena Tandon has just exposed it with her latest tweets. Sharing her experience, the actress said that how certain camps and gangs do exist in the industry.

She also wrote about being made fun of and being removed from movies by heroes and their girlfriends. “Mean girl gang of the industry, camps do exist. Made fun of, removed from films by heroes and their girlfriends. Journo chamchas and their career-destroying fake media stories. Sometimes careers are destroyed. You struggle to keep afloat. Fight back. Some survive Some Don’t. Old wounds revisited,” she said.

Following up on the tweet, she wrote, “When you speak the truth, you are branded a liar, mad, psychotic. Chamcha journos write pages and pages destroying all the hard work that you might have done. Even though born in the industry, grateful for all it has given me, but dirty politics played by some can leave a sour taste.”

She added, “It can happen to someone born within, an insider as I can hear insider/outsider words some anchors blaring away. But you fight back. The more they tried to bury me, the harder I fought back. Dirty politics happen everywhere. But sometimes one roots for good to win and evil to lose.”

She concluded by saying, “I love my industry, but yes, the pressures are high. There are good people and people who play dirty, there are all kinds. But that is what makes the world. One has to pick up the pieces, walk again and again, with the head held high. Goodnight world. I pray for a better tomorrow.”

Raveena Tandon next stars in KGF: Chapter 2.