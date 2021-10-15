Rashmi Rocket movie review: This Taapsee Pannu starrer is a must watch

Rashmi Rocket Poster (Photo credit: Taapsee Pannu/Twitter)

By: Murtuza Iqbal

This year, it has happened a lot of times that the trailer of the movie impressed us but the film turned out to be average. However finally, here’s a film that surpasses the expectations we had from it after watching the trailer. Well, we are talking about Rashmi Rocket.

Rashmi Rocket revolves around a girl from Kutch named Rashmi (Taapsee Pannu). Since childhood, she runs very fast and people in her locality call her Rocket. Rashmi meets Captain Gaggan (Priyanshu Painyuli) who motivates her to run professionally and that’s how she becomes an athlete. But soon, her victories are suspected and a gender test is conducted on her. What happens next? Well, watch the movie to know that…

The story of the film is totally new and the screenplay is also very engaging. The movie dips a bit in the second half but picks up once again fantastically. The dialogues in the movie are also quite good especially the one, “Haar jeet toh parinam hai, koshish hamara kaam hai’. Hats off to writers Nanda Periyasamy (story), Aniruddha Guha (screenplay / additional dialogues), Kanika Dhillon (additional screenplay & dialogues), Akarsh Khurana (additional dialogues), and Lisha Bajaj (additional dialogues).

Khurana’s narration is also perfect. He has directed the races and the courtroom sequences amazingly. It keeps us hooked to the screens, and there are many scenes that will give you an adrenaline rush. A special mention to the director of photography, Neha Parti Matiyani. She has done wonders with her lens.

Talking about performances, Taapsee Pannu has given an award-winning performance. She is exceptional in the film, and it’s difficult to imagine any other actress as Rashmi. Abhishek Banerjee steals the show whenever he comes on the screen; he is damn good. Priyanshu Painyuli supports well. Veteran actresses Supriya Pathak and Supriya Pilgaonkar are amazing in their respective roles. Manoj Joshi has a cameo and he leaves a mark.

The music of the film is just perfect. Amit Trivedi’s beats, Kausar Munir’s lyrics, and the voices of the singers have created magic here.

Overall, Rashmi Rocket is one of the best films of 2021. A Must Watch!

Ratings: 4/5

Watch the trailer here…