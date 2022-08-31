Website Logo
  • Wednesday, August 31, 2022
Rashid Khan becomes bowler with second-highest wickets in T20I cricket

Rashid now has 115 wickets in 68 T20Is.

Rashid Khan of Afghanistan looks on during the DP World T20 match between Bangladesh v Afghanistan at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on August 30, 2022 in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

By: Melvin Samuel

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan became the second-highest wicket-taker in the T20I format on Tuesday.

The star Afghan bowler accomplished this landmark during his side’s Group B tie against Bangladesh in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022. In the 16th over of the Bangladesh innings, Rashid dismissed Mahmudullah after the batter was caught by Ibrahim Zadran at deep midwicket while attempting a slog sweep. It was the 6th wicket that Bangladesh lost at a score of 89 runs. Mahmudullah was dismissed for 25 off 27 balls.

He ended with a spell of 3/22 in four overs.

Rashid now has 115 wickets in 68 T20Is. The leading wicket-taker in T20Is is Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (122), followed by Rashid (115), Tim Southee of New Zealand (114), Sri Lankan great Lasith Malinga (107) and New Zealand’s Ish Sodhi (99).

Coming to the match, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first.

Top-class bowling spells by pacer Mujeeb ur Rahman and spinner Rashid Khan helped Afghanistan restrict Bangladesh to a sub-par 127/7 despite a fighting knock by Mosaddek Hossain in their Asia Cup 2022 Group B tie in Sharjah on Tuesday.

Afghan bowlers restricted Bangladesh to 53/5 with some superb bowling. Fighting knocks from Mosaddek Hossain (48*) Mahmudullah (25) helped Bangladesh attain a respectable score. Rashid Khan (3/22) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (3/16) kept giving trouble to Bangladesh batters.

