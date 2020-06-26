Rashami Desai gears up to resume shoot for Naagin 4

After staying away from sets for almost three months, popular television actress Rashami Desai is gearing up to resume shoot for her popular show Naagin 4. While her co-star Nia Sharma has already resumed shoot for the supernatural series, Desai will join the shoot tomorrow.

Talking to an entertainment portal, Rashami shares that she has mixed feelings about beginning the shoot. “My audience of the show is already excited and I am very happy with the way they are welcoming me. Unfortunately, my part is going to be very less, but very much meaningful. So, yes, I am very happy and excited to resume the shoot, but at the same time, with excitement, I am scared as well. Definitely, it won’t be a friendly environment anymore. We all have to take precautions for each other’s lives and we have to also think about ourselves. It is a mixed feeling. But, at the end of the day, I am at peace that we will resume work,” she says.

The actress goes on to add, “To be honest, I am a little nervous more than scared. The number of people who will be part of the show has life insurance for COVID, so I don’t think there will any difficultly in that department, but unfortunately, certain situations are not in our control. But at least, we have a lot of support from people, fans and everyone. I will always support my producer because it is not easy but they are doing it perfectly. Before I go, I have heard that we have COVID 19 specialist on the set, I am excited to see this new normal,” she signs off.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Naagin 4 airs on Colors.