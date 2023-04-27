Website Logo
  • Thursday, April 27, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Ranveer Singh spotted in New York ahead of Tiffany & Co. event

We can’t wait to see what fashion goals Ranveer will set at the grand Tiffany & Co. event.

Ranveer Singh

By: Mohnish Singh

Pop culture icon Ranveer Singh was spotted in New York today, ahead of the highly anticipated Tiffany & Co. event. The paparazzi (Elder Ordonez) caught him near Soho House, dressed in a Gucci x Adidas outfit that looked nothing short of stunning.

As always, Ranveer set some fashion goals for his fans, pulling off an oversized trench, knitted sweater, straight-fit jeans, and a pearl necklace like a true fashion icon. It’s safe to say that no one else could have rocked this outfit quite like he did.

Over the years, Ranveer Singh has been hailed as the fashion icon of India, with his unique sense of style and ability to stand out from the crowd. He is one of the few Bollywood superstars who has successfully made an impact globally with his frequent presence at international events.

We can’t wait to see what fashion goals Ranveer will set at the grand Tiffany & Co. event. It’s surely going to be a spectacle worth watching out for!

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Hollywood News
Freddie Mercury’s ‘shortest, tightest’ hotpants worn at 1980 Birmingham gig sell for £18k
Hollywood News
Meera Syal to be presented with BAFTA Fellowship
Hollywood News
‘Cool scar and good story to tell,’ says Priyanka Chopra as she reveals on-set injury…
Entertainment
Karan Johar becomes Bollywood hate figure
Entertainment
Jiah Khan: Special India court to deliver final verdict against Sooraj Pancholi tomorrow
Entertainment
Aatif Nawaz: Cricket, comedy and creating laughter on stage
NEWS
JioCinema new home to HBO and Warner Bros content in India
Entertainment
Return of Esha Deol
FILM
Priyanka Chopra to return to Met Gala red carpet
FILM
‘Speak in Tamil, not Hindi’: AR Rahman tells wife at an award function
FILM
15th edition of Habitat Film Festival to be held from May 5 to…
FILM
Fantastic that films now recognised as Indian, not from north or south: Mani…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW