Ranveer Singh’s 'Dhurandhar' resurfaces in Pakistan’s pirate markets for just £0.15

Highlights

Pirated copies of the banned spy thriller spotted in Karachi markets

Video by YouTuber Karl Rock shows DVDs being sold for about £0.15

The film recently topped Netflix’s global non-English charts

Pirated afterlife across the border

Ranveer Singh’s espionage drama Dhurandhar has found an unexpected second run in Pakistan, where pirated copies are being sold openly despite the film never receiving a theatrical release there. The development surfaced after New Zealand-based YouTuber Karl Rock shared footage from the Rainbow Centre in Karachi, showing DVDs of the film on display.

In the video, a vendor identifies the title as a recent Indian release and quotes a price of PKR 50, roughly £0.15, highlighting how quickly the film has entered informal distribution channels.

Banned theatrically, popular online

Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, had been barred from cinemas in Pakistan and several Gulf territories during its theatrical run. However, its arrival on Netflix in January opened access to audiences across borders, where it quickly gained traction.

The spy thriller went on to secure the top spot on Netflix’s global Top 10 non-English films list and ranked No. 1 in both India and Pakistan following its streaming debut.

Social media reaction and cross-border curiosity

Clips from Karl Rock’s visit circulated widely online, prompting discussion about the continued appetite for Indian films among Pakistani viewers despite political and cultural restrictions. Users pointed to the contrast between official bans and the film’s visible popularity in local markets.

Box-office success and franchise future

Released in cinemas on 5 December last year, Dhurandhar emerged as a major commercial success. The film features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Rakesh Bedi.

Set partly in Karachi’s Lyari neighbourhood, the story draws on real geopolitical flashpoints such as the Kandahar hijack and the 26/11 attacks. A sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is scheduled for release on 19 March, where it is expected to face box-office competition from Toxic starring Yash.