Ranveer Singh and Kartik Aaryan in consideration to star in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo remake?

A few weeks before India went into complete lockdown in an effort to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus, renowned Bollywood producer Ashwin Varde had acquired the remake rights of super hit Telugu movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020), starring Tollywood heartthrob Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in lead roles.

According to reports, Varde sealed the deal by offering a whopping ₹8 crore to the makers of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo for its remake in Hindi. The latest we hear that the producer has two actors on his mind – Ranveer Singh and Kartik Aaryan – for the male lead in the movie. And if a trade source is to be believed, Singh is racing ahead of Aaryan to bag the high-profile projects.

“Ranveer suits the role perfectly and the makers are looking at casting him. But one school of thought is to also cast the much younger Kartik Aaryan. Now Allu is 37, Ranveer is 34, and Kartik is just 29. Hence, the makers are slightly tilted towards Ranveer, more so after how he had his own interpretation of the character in Simmba (2018). But you never know what will happen in the long run,” says the trade source.

Ashwin is looking at weaving the same magic with the official remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo as he did with Arjun Reddy’s (2017) Hindi remake Kabir Singh (2019). Headlined by Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, the remake shattered several box-office records upon its release and emerged as one of the highest-grossing films of 2019. Kabir Singh is considered as one of the most successful Hindi remakes of any South Indian film.