  • Saturday, July 10, 2021
Entertainment

Kartik Aaryan to join forces with Sanjay Leela Bhansali?

Kartik Aaryan (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

It has been several months since reports have been doing the rounds that Kartik Aaryan is set to join forces with celebrated filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a high-profile project. It seems fuel has been added to the fire as the rising Bollywood star was spotted outside the filmmaker’s office earlier today.

According to reports, Bhansali is in the middle of putting together his ambitious project Heera Mandi, which was originally planned as a feature film, but now is being designed as a streaming show for a leading streaming media platform. If things fall into place, the big-ticket venture will mark his foray into the digital world.

Reports further state that Sonakshi Sinha has been roped in to play the female lead in the streaming show. And it appears that Aaryan could be having a meeting with Bhansali to be part of the show too.

In other news, Aaryan’s much-awaited film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has suffered yet another setback as its shoot has been postponed again. Also starring Kiara Advani and Tabu in important roles, the horror-comedy film is a sequel to the 2007 hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

The actor recently signed Sajid Nadiadwala’s next production venture, Satyanarayana Ki Katha, which is expected to get off the ground soon. In addition to the above-mentioned films, he also headlines Ram Madhvani’s Dhamaka, which is set to premiere on Netflix soon.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, on the other hand, has wrapped up his next Gangubai Kathiawadi with Alia Bhatt. The film is currently in post-production and may enter theatres towards the end of the year or early next year. Superstar Ajay Devgn has an important camera appearance in the period drama.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the glitzy world of entertainment.

