  Saturday, August 21, 2021
Kartik Aaryan and Kirti Sanon to shoot for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo remake in November

By: Mohnish Singh

According to reports, Kartik Aaryan and Kirti Sanon will commence shooting on the official remake of the successful Telugu-language film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020) in November.

The remake was earlier set to start rolling in June, but when the dates of the two actors did not match, the makers decided to wait for some time. The latest we hear is that Sanon has agreed to start filming in November.

The upcoming film will reunite Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon after two years. The two were last seen together in Maddock Films’ Luka Chuppi (2019), which turned out to be a great money-spinner at the ticket window.

Allu Aravind, Aman Gill, and S Radha Krishna, who produced the Telugu original, will bankroll the Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Filmmaker Rohit Dhawan, who has previously helmed Desi Boyz (2011) and Dishoom (2016), has been tapped to direct.

The Telugu film featured Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. The remake will see Aaryan and Sanon stepping into their shoes. Buzz has it that before roping in Sanon, the makers were in talks with two other actresses as well.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan is currently busy filming his next film Freddy, produced by Ekta Kapoor and directed by Shashanka Ghosh. Other projects in his pocket include Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Dhamaka, Satyanarayan Ki Katha, and Captain India. Dhamaka, also starring Mrunal Thakur, is expected to premiere on Netflix soon.

Kriti Sanon, on the other hand, also has her plate full with several high-profile projects. The actress, who is currently riding high on the huge success of her latest film Mimi (2021), next will be seen in Bachchan Pandey. Bhediya, Adipurush, and Ganapath also include in her upcoming line-up.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

