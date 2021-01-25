Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone on 3 years of Padmaavat - EasternEye
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone on 3 years of Padmaavat


Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone (Photo by PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images)
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone (Photo by PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images)

By Murtuza Iqbal



Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat is undoubtedly one of the best movies of the filmmaker. It starred Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles, and it was a blockbuster at the box office.

After a lot of controversies, the movie had finally hit the big screen on 25th January 2018, and today on its third anniversary, Ranveer and Deepika took to social media to share their experience about the film.

Ranveer posted a making video and wrote, “#3YearsOfPadmaavat My tryst with the dark side. An unforgettable experience. Thank you Sanjay Sir for making me a part of this spectacular vision. #Khilji #3YearsOfPadmaavat @bhansaliproductions @deepikapadukone @shahidkapoor @aditiraohydari @jimsarbhforreal @viacom18studios.”



 

Deepika also posted a behind the scenes video and captioned it as, “3 Years of Padmaavat Some memories & experiences are difficult to articulate but live in your heart forever. Padmaavat was one such experience. Thank you Sanjay Leela Bhansali for entrusting me with this movie & character of a lifetime… #3yearsofpadmaavat @bhansaliproductions @ranveersingh @shahidkapoor @aditiraohydari @jimsarbhforreal @viacom18studios.”

 



Talking about Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the filmmaker is currently busy with his next project titled Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role and reportedly, Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi will be seen in extended cameos in the movie.

Gangubai Kathiawadi was slated to release in September 2020, but was postponed due to the pandemic. It will now hit the big screens this year. The makers have not yet announced the new release date of the film.










