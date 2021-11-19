Website Logo
  • Saturday, November 20, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 465,082
Total Cases 34,489,623
Today's Fatalities 459
Today's Cases 11,106
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 465,082
Total Cases 34,489,623
Today's Fatalities 459
Today's Cases 11,106

Entertainment

Rani Mukerji on reuniting with Saif Ali Khan in Bunty Aur Babli 2

Rani Mukerji (Photo credit: LEON NEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan have done a couple of notable films with each other. The duo can be currently seen in Yash Raj Films’ latest offering Bunty Aur Babli 2 (2021), which reunites them after a long gap of almost 13 years after Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic.

Directed by debutant filmmaker Varun V. Sharma, Bunty Aur Babli 2 also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and newcomer Sharvari in the lead roles. While the audience is eager to know how good the new-age Bunty and Babli are at conning people, they are equally excited to see Mukerji and Khan back on the big screen.

In a recent interview with a leading daily, Mukerji opened up about her experience working with Saif Ali Khan. “It is almost like meeting your school friend after a long time. We were having so much fun on the sets. Saif and I went through the same emotions where we felt that absence makes the heart grow fonder. There was a lot of excitement to be paired opposite each other again. Also, there was a certain amount of comfort that we have in each other’s company as actors where we are completely honest with our craft and there is a lot of love and respect,” she said.

The actress further added, “Script-wise we were pitted against the new pairing (Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh) so we were like underdogs who were trying to match up with the millennials. It was an absolute delight to work with Saif again.”

After Bunty Aur Babli 2, Rani Mukerji next will be seen in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, directed by Ashima Chibber for Nikkhil Advani’s Emmay Entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Vishal Bhardwaj and five other filmmakers onboard to adapt Modern Love for Amazon Prime Video
Entertainment
Katrina Kaif onboards Ali Abbas Zafar’s next with Shahid Kapoor
Entertainment
Riz Ahmed’s Sound of Metal wins big at HPA Awards
Entertainment
Kajal Aggarwal replaced by Trisha in Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2
Entertainment
Dhamaka movie review: Ram Madhvani and Kartik Aaryan have made a mind-blowing film
Entertainment
Animal: Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial starring Ranbir Kapoor to release in 2023
Entertainment
Bunty Aur Babli 2 movie review: Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan save…
Entertainment
Rani Mukerji: I never even thought Bunty Aur Babli 2 could be made…
Entertainment
Ram Madhvani credits Kartik Aaryan for giving him courage during the filming of…
Entertainment
Here’s what Pooja Sawant has to say about the Hindi remake of her…
Entertainment
Ali Fazal to headline Arati Kadav’s futuristic space film
Entertainment
Hema Malini, Prasoon Joshi to receive honours at the International Film Festival of…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…
Karanvir Sharma on his Diwali plans, favourite sweet, shares a…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Rani Mukerji on reuniting with Saif Ali Khan in Bunty…
Vishal Bhardwaj and five other filmmakers onboard to adapt Modern…
Katrina Kaif onboards Ali Abbas Zafar’s next with Shahid Kapoor
Riz Ahmed’s Sound of Metal wins big at HPA Awards
Kajal Aggarwal replaced by Trisha in Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2
India received $87bn in remittances this year
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE