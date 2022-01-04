Website Logo
  • Wednesday, January 05, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 482,017
Total Cases 34,960,261
Today's Fatalities 124
Today's Cases 37,379
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 482,017
Total Cases 34,960,261
Today's Fatalities 124
Today's Cases 37,379

Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor to commence filming Animal from March

Ranbir Kapoor (Photo credit: STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor, who is presently busy shooting for Luv Ranjan’s next alongside Shraddha Kapoor, will begin filming Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal from March.

Ranbir Kapoor is expected to wrap up Ranjan’s untitled film by March and then drive straight into Vanga’s psychological thriller Animal, which also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deo, and Parineeti Chopra in starring roles. Having said that, some changes in the shooting schedule cannot be ruled out keeping in mind the coronavirus situation in months to come.

Confirming the development, producer Bhushan Kumar, who is bankrolling both films under T-Series Films, tells a publication, “We have started a Ranbir Kapoor film with Luv Ranjan and then, there is another film that we are doing with him called Animal. It is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and we begin shooting in March. Animal will be like what Kabir Singh (2019) was, one relatable story that happens in our society with Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor in lead.”

Sharing details on his upcoming line-up, the producer informs, “We are producing Thank God with Ajay (Devgn) sir and Sidharth (Malhotra). We also have Vikram Vedha with Hrithik (Roshan) and Saif (Ali Khan). There is another film that we will be announcing soon with Ajay sir.”

Kumar will also be reteaming with Akshay Kumar on a new film. “We have something which we will definitely be doing together in the near future. I can’t announce it right now. Yes, talks are on and we will certainly be doing it together,” he says.

When asked about creating long-format content, the producer said, “We are doing the best that we can to entertain our audience. If all goes well, if the corona is settled, we will have 15 to 20 films to release in 2022.”

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj postponed due to sharp rise in coronavirus
Entertainment
Shefali Shah on playing Dr. Gauri Nath in Disney+ Hotstar’s Human
Entertainment
Sikandar Kher to star in Siddharth & Garima’s directorial debut
Entertainment
Dhanush starrer bilingual film Sir starts rolling
Entertainment
Producer Ekta Kapoor tests positive for Covid-19
TOP LISTS
Bollywood stars set to make their digital debut in 2022
Entertainment
Shefali Shah: I don’t have set acting patterns to fall back on
Entertainment
RRR release postponed again due to rise in Covid-19 cases
Entertainment
Mohanlal goes bald in first look of Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure
Entertainment
Anushka Sharma set to sign two theatrical releases and one streaming project
Entertainment
Kirti Kulhari: I choose projects that help me grow
Entertainment
Saif Ali Khan wraps up the second schedule of Vikram Vedha in Lucknow
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Ranbir Kapoor to commence filming Animal from March
Husband faces trial for killing wife after 20 years
Starmer clashes with Sadiq Khan’s drugs policy
Sri Lanka to procure 750 jeeps, 500 buses from India
Better Health campaign puts focus on weight loss
Israeli agency ‘may have bombed German, Swiss firms that aided…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE