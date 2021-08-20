Website Logo
  Friday, August 20, 2021
Ranbir Kapoor approached to play Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana

Ranbir Kapoor (Photo credit: STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

According to reports, filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari has approached Ranbir Kapoor to play Lord Ram in his next directorial venture, Ramayana. Rumours were doing the rounds lately that Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu was the original choice for the same role, but he turned down the offer.

An entertainment portal quotes a source as saying, “Nitesh Tiwari is looking for the best-in-class actor who can completely devote himself to the character of Ram, and he believes Ranbir Kapoor perfectly fits the bill as he has that charming presence Nitesh is specifically seeking for in an actor.”

The source goes on to add that Ranbir Kapoor is psyched up about receiving the offer and is waiting for the full narration before taking the final call. “Ranbir is thrilled about this offer and will take a call after the full narration. He hasn’t given his nod yet, however, it’s very likely that he would okay the project,” the source signs off.

If reports are to be believed, Hrithik Roshan has been roped in to play the character of Raavan in the film. The search for the leading lady is still on. If all goes well, the magnum-opus will begin filming in mid-2022.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is waiting for the release of his much-awaited film Shamshera. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the dacoit drama also features Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in lead characters.

The actor also stars in Dharma Productions’ fantasy adventure drama Brahmastra alongside Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy. Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji is helming the three-part project.

Kapoor will also play the main lead in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next directorial, Animal. The psychological thriller also has Parineeti Chopra, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in principal roles. The actor recently resumed filming Luv Ranjan’s next with Shraddha Kapoor.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

