Ranbir Kapoor and Imtiaz Ali to collaborate for the third time?

By Murtuza Iqbal

Imtiaz Ali for the first time directed Ranbir Kapoor in the 2011 release Rockstar. The film was a super hit at the box office and Ranbir won awards for his performance in it.

The director-actor duo later teamed up for the 2015 release Tamasha which was appreciated by the critics but it didn’t do well at the box office.

Now, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Imtiaz and Ranbir might collaborate for the third time. A source told the portal, “There are two films that Imtiaz is currently working on simultaneously. One is a biopic on controversial musician Amar Singh Chamkila’s life and the other is a social film that tackles the idea of suicide. Imtiaz had taken the two films to Ranbir and he seemed to have loved one of them. In fact, he has also verbally agreed to be part of the film which is currently under pre-production. The team plans to lock modalities only once the script is ready and Ranbir okays it.”

Meanwhile, Ranbir currently has three films lined up. He will be seen in Brahmastra, Luv Ranjan’s next, and Animal. While the release date of Animal and Brahmastra is not yet announced, Luv Ranjan’s next is slated to hit the big screen on Holi next year.

Talking about Imtiaz Ali, the filmmaker’s last release was Love Aaj Kal (2020) starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. The movie failed to impress the critics and also didn’t do well at the box office.