Rana Daggubati’s Haathi Mere Saathi to get a hybrid release; to premiere on TV and a streaming platform simultaneously

Rana Daggubati (Photo by STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Earlier, this year, Rana Daggubati’s multilingual film, Kaadan (Tamil) and Aranya (Telugu), had hit the big screens. The movie’s Hindi version titled Haathi Mere Saathi was also slated to release in theatres, but it was postponed due to the second wave of Covid-19 in India.

Now, the makers of the film have decided a hybrid release for Haathi Mere Saathi. The movie will premiere on TV channel Zee Cinema and will also start streaming on Eros Now simultaneously.

Rana took to Twitter to inform his fans about it. He tweeted, “Witness the biggest battle to save the elephants. Watch #HaathiMereSaathi on 18th Sept, direct to TV release on @zeecinema and stream only on @ErosNow . Catch the trailer now. #HaathiMereSaathi #SaveTheHaathi.”

Directed by Prabhu Solomon, Haathi Mere Saathi also stars Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Zoya Hussain.

Talking about other films of Rana, the actor will be seen in movies like Virata Parvam and Bheemla Nayak. The former, which also stars Sai Pallavi in the lead role, was slated to release in April this year but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Reportedly, the actor will also be teaming up with his uncle and superstar Venkatesh for a web series. However, there’s no official announcement about it.

