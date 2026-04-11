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Ralph Fiennes says ‘ship has sailed’ on Voldemort return as 'Harry Potter' reboot takes shape

The upcoming HBO adaptation of Harry Potter is still in production

Ralph Fiennes

Ralph Fiennes has said he would have been open to returning as Lord Voldemort

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 11, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • Ralph Fiennes says he would have reprised Voldemort but believes the moment has passed
  • HBO confirms the role remains uncast despite speculation
  • New Harry Potter series set for a fresh start with largely new cast

A return that never materialised

Ralph Fiennes has said he would have been open to returning as Lord Voldemort, but now believes the opportunity has passed.

The actor, who played the villain in the original Harry Potter film series from 2005 to 2011, revealed he had previously expressed interest in revisiting the role. Speaking on The Claudia Winkleman Show, he recalled saying “yes” when asked years ago about a return. However, with no developments since, he now feels “that ship has sailed”.

Casting remains open

The upcoming HBO adaptation of Harry Potter is still in production, and the role of Voldemort has yet to be filled.

HBO executive Casey Bloys recently dismissed speculation around casting, saying even the production team has not finalised a decision. Rumours have linked actors such as Tilda Swinton and Cillian Murphy to the role, though Murphy has publicly denied any involvement. Fiennes, meanwhile, suggested Swinton would be a “fantastic” choice.

A new generation steps in

The reboot is introducing a new trio, with Dominic McLaughlin cast as Harry Potter alongside Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger.

They follow in the footsteps of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, who led the original films. While the series largely resets the cast, Warwick Davis is set to return as Professor Filius Flitwick.

Backlash and anticipation

The series has already sparked debate, with some cast members facing criticism linked to J. K. Rowling’s views on trans rights.

Actor Paapa Essiedu, who has been linked to the role of Severus Snape, said he had received abuse but also noted growing support following the show’s early promotion. The first instalment, based on Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, is expected to launch on HBO Max at Christmas 2026, marking the beginning of a new chapter for the franchise.

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