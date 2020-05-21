Rakul Preet Singh looking forward to reuniting with De De Pyaar De team for a sequel

2019 turned out to be an immensely successful year for actress Rakul Preet Singh. She was seen in two movies – De De Pyaar De and Marjaavaan – and both of them emerged as profitable ventures for all the stakeholders involved.

Her comic-caper De De Pyaar De went on to join the coveted ₹100 crore club within days of its theatrical release. Co-starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, the movie revolves around a London-based couple who has a huge age gap. The twist in the tale comes when, on their arrival in India, the girlfriend comes to know that her boyfriend is yet to divorce his first wife.

A couple of days ago, the makers of De De Pyaar De announced that they were planning to roll out a sequel to their superhit film. Rakul Preet Singh is thrilled about reuniting with the team for the sequel.

Talking to an online publication, Singh said, “I am a fan of both Ajay sir and Tabu ma’am. On the sets, they treated me like an equal.” Adding further, the actress said that it was the story and her character Aisha which drew her to the script of the film. “I was getting to play my age in a film that talked about age-gap in relationships in a new way.”

She went on to add that she used to message director Akiv Ali asking about a sequel to the film. “I used to message Akiv sir, asking when we would do a sequel. I got to know from the news, too, and I am already looking forward to working with the same team again,” she said in conclusion.