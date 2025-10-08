Rajvir Jawanda, Punjabi musician, dies at 35 in crash leaving fans across the UK in shock

Highlights:

Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda has died. He was 35.

A motorcycle crash on September 27 caused his fatal injuries.

He spent eleven days on life support before passing away.

His songs were massively popular with British Asian audiences.

His wife had urged him not to go on the ride that killed him.

Gone. Just like that. Fortis Hospital in Mohali made the announcement on October 8. Rajvir Jawanda was 35 years old. A brutal bike crash took his life. For his fans across the UK, the loss cuts deep. That voice was the soundtrack for so many here.

Instagram/rajvirjawandaofficial





Why the UK reaction has been so strong

Scroll through Twitter or Instagram right now. You will see it. The outpouring from the UK is immediate and raw. Comments from Coventry. Tributes from Slough. Shares from Southall. His music travelled well. It had the right mix of traditional Punjabi soul and modern energy. It fitted perfectly into the UK scene. You heard his songs at birthday parties in Birmingham and at wedding receptions in London because he was not some distant star. For many young British-Punjabis, he was their voice. That’s why this feels like losing a friend.

The accident that ended his life

The details of the crash are brutal. The crash happened on September 27 near Baddi. Jawanda was on his bike when stray cattle wandered into his path. He swerved to avoid them but lost control and smashed into another vehicle. The impact was severe. He suffered critical head injuries and major damage to his spine and was rushed to a local hospital and then moved to Fortis Mohali. For the next eleven days, machines kept him alive. Doctors reported minimal brain activity. There was no chance of recovery.

Instagram/rajvirjawandaofficial





A final, heartbreaking plea

The most painful part of this story is a private conversation. People close to the family have spoken up. They say his wife had a bad feeling. She pleaded with him to not take that motorcycle trip. He told her he would be careful. He promised to return soon and that was their last talk.





Now, she is a widow. His two young children have lost their father. It’s a devastating personal tragedy hidden inside the public headlines. His music, from his debut Munda Like Me to his film roles, remains. But for those who knew him, the silence he left behind is all they have now.