Rajinikanth to visit Ayodhya tomorrow

Rajinikanth (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Superstar Rajinikanth, who attended the special screening of Jailer in Lucknow, will visit Ayodhya on Sunday.

“Yes, the programme is tomorrow,” he told ANI on Saturday after being asked about his special plans to visit the birthplace of Lord Ram.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Rajinikanth hosted the screening of his latest release Jailer in Lucknow. UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya attended the screening.

‘Thalaiva’ Rajinikanth reached Lucknow for the screening on Friday night.

The actor expressed his excitement about the kind of positive response his film is getting from the audience and its success.

“… It’s God’s blessing that the movie is becoming a hit,” he told ANI.

Earlier, Rajinikanth was in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

He also visited the famous Chhinnamasta Temple in the state on Friday and offered prayers. He spent an hour meditating at ‘Yagoda Ashram’ in Ranchi. This was followed by his meeting with Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan.

Jailer, which was released in theatres on August 10, has grabbed the box office by storm. The film was released in several languages, including Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

Rajinikanth plays a man seeking to avenge the death of his cop son in Jailer. Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, and Jackie Shroff are in important cameos.