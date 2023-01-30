Rajinikanth follows Amitabh Bachchan; issues notice against unauthorised use of his name, image, and voice

Rajinikanth (Photo credit: ARUN SANKAR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Rajinikanth, one of the biggest superstars that Indian cinema has ever produced, has entertained the audience for over five decades. He is known worldwide for his charismatic personality, superstardom, and unmatched onscreen aura. Though fans love him to the moon and back, his over-the-top style in films has been fodder for countless jokes over the years. Hundreds of brands use his images in advertisements and campaigns without legal permission. But now they cannot do that anymore!

The superstar on Saturday issued a public notice warning of civil and criminal action against those who infringe on his personality rights for commercial gain without taking any legal permission. The notice warns of criminal proceedings against anyone who exploits the actor’s name, image, voice, or any other distinctive elements uniquely associated with him.

The two-page notice stated that Shivaji Rao Gaekwad, alias Rajinikanth, was one of the most celebrated, acclaimed, and successful actors in Indian cinema, particularly in south Indian cinema. He had a humongous reputation, having acted in many films across different languages for the last few decades.

“His charisma and nature as an actor and a human being has earned him the title ‘Superstar’ called upon by millions of his fans worldwide. The sheer proportion of his fan base and his respect across the film industry is unmatched and indisputable. Any damage to his reputation or personal would entail a great loss to our client,” the notice further read.

Rajinikanth is not the first Indian actor who has issued notice against the illegal usage of his name, image, and voice. Earlier, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan took a similar route. In 2022, New Delhi High Court had issues that no one can use Bachchan’s name, image, and voice for commercial gains without his permission.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is currently shooting for his much-awaited film Jailor, also starring Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah, and Ramya Krishnan.

