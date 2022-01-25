Website Logo
  • Tuesday, January 25, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 490,462
Total Cases 39,799,202
Today's Fatalities 614
Today's Cases 2,55,874
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 490,462
Total Cases 39,799,202
Today's Fatalities 614
Today's Cases 2,55,874

Entertainment

Rahul Dev, Vidya Malavade and Vijay Raaz turn villain in Kunal Kemmu’s Abhay 3

Kunal Kemmu (Photo credit: Kunal Kemmu/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

After the roaring success of Abhay and Abhay 2, ZEE5 is set to raise the curtain on the next season of the popular streaming show.

While actor Kunal Kemmu returns to reprise his part, Abhay 3 will also see the addition of actors Vijay Raaz, Rahul Dev, and Vidya Malavade who have joined the cast to play villains.

Directed by Ken Ghosh, the thriller series features Kemmu in the lead role of investigating officer Abhay Pratap Singh. Raaz, Dev, and Malavade are on board to play antagonists in the third season.

Raaz said he is thrilled to be a part of Abhay 3 and to be collaborating with Ghosh and Kemmu. “This series has set a benchmark and I am confident that season three will shake things up further as it is unlike anything you have seen before. I cannot reveal much, however, my character which has an alter ego will give Abhay’s character a tough time in this season,” the actor said in a statement.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@kunalkemmu)

Chak De! India (2007) fame Malavade believes the show is an opportunity for her to explore an intense and dark character.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VidyaMMalavade (@vidyamalavade)

“There were many reasons why I wanted to work in Abhay 3. One of the main ones being the character I play – Nidhi. I really wanted to explore this intense dark headspace of Nidhi which was quite the opposite of most of the characters I have played so far,” she said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rahul Dev (@rahuldevofficial)

Dev said he feels grateful to be part of an unconventional series like Abhay. “Abhay is a very successful franchise with a loyal fan following so I am happy to be a part of this unconventional series and of the ZEE5 family. I am grateful that I could be a part of this series and I await the audience’s response to it,” the actor said.

Actors Asha Negi, Nidhi Singh, Rituraj Singh, and Elnaaz Nourozi will also be returning for Abhay 3.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar’s Badhaai Do to debut in cinemas on February 11
Entertainment
Dhanush signs two high-profile Bollywood projects post the success of Atrangi Re
Entertainment
Kartik Aaryan is a thorough professional and dedicated actor, say Shehzada makers
Entertainment
Adivi Sesh starrer Major postponed due to pandemic
TOP LISTS
New-age filmmakers who redefined love with their films
Entertainment
Aparshakti Khurana writes a letter to his daughter on National Girl Child Day
Entertainment
“They should not allow Bollywood to corrupt them:” Kangana Ranaut to South superstars
Entertainment
Manushi Chhillar launches a social media property Limitless
Entertainment
Rajkummar Rao to explore yet another genre with Raj and DK’s comedy-thriller series
Entertainment
Lata Mangeshkar showing signs of improvement, still in ICU
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcome their first child via surrogacy
Entertainment
T-Series and Colour Yellow Productions An Action Hero begins filming in London
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Middlesex chair apologises after lack of diversity comments
Equalities watchdog to act on allegations of Islamophobia
Sri Lanka pays compensation for failed organic farm drive
Minorities three times less likely to win a place in…
OneWeb ties up with Hughes for India operations
Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar’s Badhaai Do to debut in…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE