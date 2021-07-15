Website Logo
  • Thursday, July 15, 2021
Entertainment

Radhika Apte in talks to join Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan on the cast of Vikram Vedha remake

Radhika Apte (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

After several years of speculations, Bollywood is finally set to remake the superhit Tamil-language film Vikram Vedha (2017) in Hindi, with Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan stepping into the shoes of Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan’s characters respectively. The buzz around the remake has just heightened ever since it has been confirmed that Roshan and Khan are onboard to headline it.

The latest we hear that the makers have approached Sacred Games (2019) actress Radhika Apte to play an important character in the remake. “Apart from the two leads, Vikram Vedha has another key character of a lawyer and the team is in talks with Radhika Apte for the same. It’s a complex character, with multiple dimensions, that of a wife to a cop (Saif Ali Khan) and a lawyer to the gangster (Hrithik Roshan). Given her acting abilities, the makers feel she is the best fit for the aforementioned role”, a source close to the development divulges.

If Apte signs the project on the dotted line, it will reunite her with Saif Ali Khan after Sacred Games but it will mark her maiden collaboration with Hrithik Roshan. Vikram Vedha was directed by Gayatri and Pushkar. The duo has been tapped to helm the remake as well. The project will mark their debut in Bollywood.

Meanwhile, Apte will next star in a spy-entertainer titled Mrs Undercover. The film marks the directorial debut of Anushree Mehta and also features Sumeet Vyas and Rajesh Sharma in pivotal roles. The actress was last seen in Honey Trehan’s Netflix Original Raat Akeli Hai (2020), co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shweta Tripathi and Tigmanshu Dhulia.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

