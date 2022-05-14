Website Logo
  • Saturday, May 14, 2022
Trending Now:  

CRICKET

Racism in cricket: Lord Patel says some at Yorkshire Club still in denial

Lord Kamlesh Patel

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

YORKSHIRE County Cricket Club chair Lord Kamlesh Patel said a “very small minority” of people at the organisation are still in denial about what went wrong with it.

Yorkshire members approved a package of reforms last month following a racism scandal, paving the way for lucrative England matches to be played at their Headingley ground this season.

Former spin bowler Azeem Rafiq had accused Yorkshire of failing to deal adequately with the abuse he suffered while playing for the county side, saying he had been driven to thoughts of suicide.

In November, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) suspended the club’s right to stage international matches following a report on racism and bullying.

Rafiq’s revelations led to a mass clear-out of senior boardroom figures and coaching staff at the county’s Headingley headquarters in Leeds, while Lord Patel has become the face of a fresh regime.

“There is a very small minority who believe nothing was wrong here and wish to return to those days. That is my fear, that those people continue to believe that,” Lord Patel told the BBC on Friday (13).

“I have met thousands of people here who are genuine, good people who want to do the right thing. You have to believe the majority of people here want to do the right thing and go in the right direction.”

Rafiq took social media to endorse Lord Patel’s view.

“Some people just can’t be helped,” he tweeted.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Sports
McCullum to turn England Test cricket’s fortunes around
Sports
Pakistan paceman Shaheen returns home ahead of West Indies series
Sports
Sri Lanka cricket stars slam government after deadly unrest
HEADLINE STORY
Gujarat becomes first team to qualify for IPL play-offs
HEADLINE STORY
Lucknow on top of IPL table
Sports
Racist comment: £50,000 fine for Essex
Sports
Azeem Rafiq takes part in the March of the Living to Auschwitz-Birkenau
Sports
Clean Slate extends support for women’s cricket and Yorkshire community
Sports
Pakistan’s Afridi relishing Lord’s ‘dream’ with Middlesex
HEADLINE STORY
Afridi proud to be part of Pakistan’s English county contingent
Sports
Stokes to be unveiled as England test captain today
Sports
Pakistan’s Masood hits back-to-back double centuries
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Racism in cricket: Lord Patel says some at Yorkshire Club…
Ex-police officer jailed for false report on student
India bans wheat exports as domestic prices soar
Clashes in Indian Kashmir after death of minority Hindu
Sri Lanka’s new prime minister struggles to form united government
South Asia pummelled by heatwave that hits 50C in Pakistan